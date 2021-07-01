Ford and Google shift to digital with post-covid car purchases





The pandemic-fueled changes of American consumers’ car shopping and buying are not reversed, and the American automobile industry and its advertising partners are striving to keep up with the changes in the ocean. Ford and Google are leading the effort.

Consumers have gone completely online, but the industry wasn’t ready for it, Google’s automotive industry director Thomas Zaremba recently told me. We had the foundation and preparation for that, including advances in digital test drives and online purchases. However, there was no serious move that hit us. Now consumers aren’t going back to business as usual.

Search data by Google emphasizes the point of Zarembas. Sixty-three percent of car buyers in the last six months say they have made a complete decision about their car before visiting the dealership. That’s a lot more than before, Zalamba said. And what has changed is that they say they have made a complete decision. In the past, consumers would make a lot of shopping online and then go to the store to complete the purchase.

Now they just go there and say, I’m done. Please give me the key.

At the same time, the automotive industry is struggling to keep up with the magnitude of change and catch up with the prospect that ir represents a permanent paradigm shift. 60% of dealers say they are investing in online purchasing capabilities at a higher level than before.

Ford’s new chief marketing officer, Suzy Deering, told me that Ford was impressed not only with the change and its speed, but also with how well US dealers responded.

What she expected to take three to five years to hire is now pervasive in online purchases, she said, expecting it to take three to five years. We saw it accelerate within 6 months. This is an incredible surge.

We had to change the whole way of thinking. It’s not without the strategy, but we needed to publish the strategy and speed up the adjustments. For example, we now hope that even customers of high-end products such as automobiles will be able to quickly obtain and select the information they need. This means that dealers are trying to shift their channel mix to actually focus and more target to attract customers when they are in a low activity in the goal-achieving process that is closer to the actual purchase. To do.

Overall, Mr. Deering said the agility and speed the dealer had adapted to it was very impressive.

At the same time, Derring said Wave has changed its OEM perspective on channels to reach its customers. I was doing it more carefully using digital. I was doing a lot more on youtube [owned by Google] And enhance connection points related to Google search and online video. This is part of the transition from higher level to lower level funnel activities.

