Apple uses Google servers to store over 8 million TB of iCloud data





Apple proudly claims that billions of devices are being used by people around the world. The use of Apple devices by more people translates into huge amounts of user data. According to a report from The Information, Apple relies on Google’s servers to store data in iCloud. According to the report, Apple currently has about 8 million terabytes (TB) of data stored on Google’s servers. It was previously reported that Apple will spend nearly $ 300 million on Google storage services. This number is a significant 50% increase in the amount Apple spent on data storage in 2020. This is the amount of Apple data on Google servers that Google employees codenamed Bigfoot internally. According to the report, Apple is the largest client of Google Clouds. It’s not that Apple doesn’t have its own data center, but it relies on third-party storage services. However, according to the report, Apple’s iCloud storage requirements have increased significantly, and the company does not have enough data centers to handle the demand. Apart from Google, Amazon Web Services is also used by Apple to store iCloud user data, including photos and messages. Because Apple’s focus is on privacy, the keys to decrypt data are never provided to third-party storage providers, meaning first-class security that no one can access your data. The report suggests that Apple’s increased use of Google Cloud outweighs its growing cloud storage requirements to the ability to develop and operate its own data center needed to process the resulting data. I’m guessing. If Apple relies on Google for its data server and pays a lot of money, Google is also quite a bit to allow Apple to make search part of the default search engine for iOS and iPhone. Pay the amount. Google was reported to pay Apple billions of dollars each year to do so.

