World Wildlife Fund for the Netherlands Launches Google Assistant Action for Children

The World Wildlife Fund for the Netherlands has launched a Google Assistant action aimed at raising awareness and interest in WWF and environmental protection. The new voice app offers a combination of stories, trivia quizzes, and related games as the number of homes with voice assistants continues to grow.

WWF Ranger

The new Google Action, built by WWF in the Netherlands and AnimalVoice.io, combines education and entertainment on nature and wildlife =. The app includes up to four wildlife quizzes using hundreds of facts and three experiences centered around recording endangered animals. Often, there are also daily questions that users receive based on the current event. The final piece is a collection of interesting short stories about animals read by a famous Dutchman. Readers include TV presenters, actors, and even astronaut Andr Kuipers. The story explains what to do if you sit on a sea turtle.

The app has only been released for a short time and WWF hasn’t announced the total number of users yet, but the voice app recently ranked second in the Google Assistant Action game rankings. People trying out the app seem to enjoy it, with an average of 1.7 conversations per user per day, with 8 interactions in every conversation. WWF Holland is constantly looking for innovative ways to share stories about their efforts to protect nature, the environment and the planet, digital leader Paul Zevenboom told Vocicbot. Google Assistant Action is responsible for this in the increasingly popular world of voice apps. Although this app is for all ages, it is aimed at children and encourages you to become a junior WWF Ranger.

“We hope that children will engage in wildlife and WWF in the short term and begin to support it in the long term,” said Menno Zevenbergen, Product Leader at AnimalVoice.io and Head of Conversation at Greenhouse Group. In an interview. “One of the most important insights was that the family was a voice-powered user, and young children primarily wanted animal sounds, games, and stories.”

Dutch talk

According to Zevenboom and Zevenbergen, the decision to create a voice app for the Google Assistant was as practical as a choice. The Google Assistant speaks Dutch and is widely used in the country, but Alexa does not speak Dutch. Alexa Voice Service also acquired Dutch localization at the end of last year when Amazon began selling English-only Echo smart speakers in the country.

“Amazon Alexa is not available in Dutch,” explained Zevenbergen. “Children, especially young children, don’t speak English yet.”

Apple’s Siri voice assistant can speak Dutch, but Apple HomePods are much rarer than Google smart speakers. One in 20 Dutch households is using Google smart speakers within five months of shipping in October 2018 and just two months after the voice assistant added Dutch support. It was. For children’s voice apps, developing the Google Assistant is easy, but if the new voice app continues to thrive, other platforms and languages ​​are possible.

Eric Hal Schwartz is a staff writer and podcast producer for Voicebot.AI. Eric has been a professional writer and editor for over 12 years, specializing in stories about how science and technology intersect business and society. Eric is based in New York City.

