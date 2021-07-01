Irish technology should focus on innovation and high-value exits





Venture capital is fueling tech start-ups and Ireland’s VC sector is fairly healthy. The annual return on investment fell from the highest of 994 million invested in Irish start-ups in 2017, but recovered to 925 million in 2020. The Irish Venture Capital Association reported a total investment of 250 million in the first quarter of 2021. Compared to 229 million of the same period last year. Estimating from the first quarter, 2021 will probably be the first unicorn period for Irish venture capital, with over a billion investments per year.

For international comparison, I looked at data from the Israeli venture capital sector. The latest number I’ve found is for 2019, with $ 3.4 billion invested in 447 transactions, or 1% of GDP. The average number of transactions was 7.6 million, and compared to the population, the transaction density was 20,800. In 2019, there were 820 million investments in 187 transactions, 0.3% of GDP, with an average of 4.4 million transactions per transaction and 26,200 transactions per person. Obviously, Israel now has a stronger tech startup base.

If Venture Capital Investment Promotes High Tech, What Promotes Venture Capital Investment? Venture capital will fail as an investment sector unless there is a high return on the capital deployed. Large returns encourage more investment funds, producing a virtuous cycle of investments followed by high returns.

In 2019, Israel’s venture capital sector received 3.4 billion exits (coincidentally, the same amount was invested in new transactions in the same year). This corresponds to an annual combined return of 26% on sector investment five years ago. I can’t find the numbers corresponding to the Irish sector and I’m not sure if they are published at the national level.

Global Champion

The national goal of expanding Irish tech startups to become a high-profile global champion is understandable. Why shouldn’t we make more Ryanair, CRH, and Smartfit Kappa, but from the indigenous tech sector? However, the high-tech sector around the world is characterized by continuous and rapid innovation that fuels venture capital investment and drives higher levels of mergers and acquisitions compared to other economic sectors.

Maintaining the status of a global high-tech leader is difficult. Think of mobile phones and Nokia in Finland or Blackberries in Canada, or data science and UK autonomy. I believe that instead of focusing on developing high-tech global champions in Ireland, we should focus on vibrant innovation, high-value exits, serial entrepreneurship and a culture of experienced founders. ..

Achieving a successful exit and then being able to repeat this across multiple startups requires both considerable leadership skills and experience. The main challenge is to balance the due diligence associated with exit negotiations as well as the company’s normal day-to-day operations. This can be particularly demanding if the exit is an acquisition rather than a list of open markets. When customers and business partners learn that a company is active, they may stop and wait for it to become clear as new entities emerge.

Potential flux

Uncertainty and potential liquidity can draw market attention if competitors find that the company is discussing an acquisition. When staff realize that an employer is about to be acquired, some inevitably wonder what this means for their job, their career, and of course their compensation. A stagnation that easily emerges from rumors of a company’s strategic changes can quickly undermine its value.

Unfortunately, some malicious high-tech acquirers often exploit this vulnerability. After attracting the attention of the target board and leadership team with interesting suggestions and ratings, predators can unnecessarily elicit the process. Second, lower ratings may be discussed in the light of operational performance impediments and key assets and staff identified for acquisition from the rest of the operations.

Wise entrepreneurs admit that withdrawal is not seen as a potential event in the future, but that they may seek acquisitions from companies at any time. Therefore, exit preparation requires ongoing attention to financial planning and reporting, customer contracts and records, partner-supplier agreements, and a company’s competitive position. The idea of ​​continuous exit response brings clarity and focus to day-to-day operations and improves performance.

In order for our indigenous tech sector to continue to grow and become world class, we need to invest not only in startup bootcamps and leadership development, but also in graduation and acquisition coaching. We need a successful but continuous entrepreneurial spirit, a continuous high-value exit and return on equity cycle, and thus vibrant innovation through recycled and expanding investments. Ireland’s major tech multinationals may eventually emerge from this great power, but they will not necessarily be the main purpose, but a fun by-product.

