Australia should learn from the success of South Korean homemade technology





Authors: Alice Dawkins and Shaoi Kong, Leidecker

Australia’s recent attempts to regulate tech giants have done little to the long-term outlook for the country’s innovation ecosystem. As South Korea shows, there are other ways to reach these goals.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission wants to bring the spirits of a big bullish tech company back into the bottle. In early 2021, the first of many regulatory efforts culminated in eyebrows bargaining tactics by incumbents in the defense industry.

Australians seem to accept that most consumer technology is inevitably a global giant terrain, and almost everything is based in the United States. Australia began the 21st century with a global envy in science and innovation, but has embraced its position as a technology importer for the past two decades.

You don’t have to do this. Australia should look up to South Korea, where all major search, navigation, e-commerce and messaging providers are primarily developed locally. Support policies from the public sector and strategic investment from the private sector have fostered a homemade innovation ecosystem that is now arriving as a true third force in the global high-tech environment.

With key instruments such as the Korea-Australia Free Trade Agreement, Australia has reason to look for South Korea as a serious research and investment partner to diversify its high-tech and digital platform options.

South Korea lags behind Australia in GDP per capita, but is light-years ahead in high-tech capabilities. South Korea launched the world’s first 5G network and established itself as a leader in advanced chip manufacturing at a time when Australia was slowing down the protracted nationwide broadband network deployment.

Today, South Korea is the most innovative economy in the world and Australia is the 19th most innovative economy. Unlike Australia, South Korea did not have the option of relying on natural resources to drive the country’s growth. Instead, South Korean policymakers have always had to pay great attention to focusing their economies on knowledge, entrepreneurship and technology.

From the early 1980s, the Korean government moved from a heavy reliance on imported technology to building local research and development (R & D) capabilities. The National R & D Program was launched by the Ministry of Science and Technology in 1982, followed by various government incentives to encourage private sector investment in R & D.

The dedicated government ministries that have led the country to a technology and knowledge-based economy are behind the success of South Korea’s technology. A country’s top-down approach to creating an entire innovation ecosystem is also important. This has helped to form a close partnership between South Korea’s public-private and academic sectors. This allowed key stakeholders representing all segments of the industrial value chain to identify gaps and work to close them in a holistic and collaborative way.

Today, South Korea outperforms many developed countries in terms of R & D investment. R & D spending accounted for 4.29% of South Korea’s GDP in 2017, the second highest investment rate among OECD countries after Israel. In contrast, Australia’s R & D spending accounts for 1.79% of GDP, below the OECD average of 2.36%. Local Australian tech companies have expressed further concern about barriers to the innovation ecosystem as they currently exclude software development from their R & D tax incentives.

The private sector is accelerating the concentration of R & D in South Korea, and has accounted for the total R & D investment in South Korea since the mid-1980s. Private R & D investments have been led by major conglomerates (large family-owned corporate conglomerates) such as Samsung and Hyundai, which have their own research institutes. In 2019, private sector spending on R & D accounted for nearly 77% of the country’s total R & D spending, much higher than Australia. With a focus on technology research and development, the chaebol has acted as a world-class incubator for the growth of national engineers, and many of today’s successful entrepreneurs have begun their careers at these companies.

Not surprisingly, Samsung graduates were behind the local internet company Naver, which surpassed Google. Neighbors claim an estimated 59% of the Korean search market calculated by active users each month, while Google search is located at about 33%. Like Google, neighbors have benefited from nearly 20 years of data growth and product diversification, expanding the role of machine learning R & D.

Neighbors are currently looking for strategic partners and projects outside of South Korea. The long-term relationship between South Korea and Vietnam provided a ballast for Neighbor Corporation and Hanoi University of Science and Technology to help build Vietnam’s first dedicated AI research institute. Neighbors and Japan’s leading SoftBank merged their subsidiaries with the clear goal of challenging Amazon and Tencent, investing US $ 4.7 billion in emerging technologies over a five-year period.

As Australia’s longtime ally in a complex global environment, South Korea models a sophisticated and sustainable approach to innovation. As South Korean tech companies seek to scale in new markets across national borders, Australia is encouraged to develop localized products from regional partners and leverages South Korean best practices to leverage its unique capabilities. There is an opportunity to demonstrate. As the government ponders the post-pandemic world, the prospects for education, research and investment partnerships with South Korean institutions offer promising potential.

Alice Dawkins and Xiaoyi Kong are senior associates of Lydekker, an Australian-based strategic consultancy.

