The second round of the Solar Desalination Awards seeks innovative desalination technology combined with storage





The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Desalination Awards, a contest aimed at promoting desalination solutions using solar energy, now presents a new and innovative concept for innovation contests through July 15. I’m looking for it. DOE’s Solar Energy Technology Office opened this second round, which was held in April last year in response to the high interest and ongoing opportunity in technology development.

It is estimated that by 2024, as many as 40 states will predict water shortages. Seawater desalination technology can provide the ability to utilize water resources that are currently unavailable. The Solar Seawater Desalination Award encourages the development of systems that utilize the heat of the sun to purify high salinity sources such as those produced by oil and gas extraction and other industrial activities.

The resulting salt in wastewater may be too high for commercial desalination techniques, but solar thermal desalination may provide the ability to handle it even in remote areas. Solar thermal power is inexpensive and can be stored for use when the sun is not shining.

“In the second round, we were really looking for technology that included that important storage component,” said prize manager Sarah Gomac. “This makes the desalination process run 24 hours a day and can be widely used to supply heat to various industrial processes.

The prize competition in both rounds is divided into four consecutive phases, each of which is more challenging than last time. Round 1 began in April 2020 and has advanced to the design phase.

In the first round of innovation phase, anyone can submit the concept of solar desalination, including the path to manufacturing and commercialization. The winner of this phase builds a team, completes the detailed design, and finally builds and tests the prototype system.

To win the final $ 1 million prize, competitors need to build and operate a solar desalination system capable of producing at least 100 cubic meters of freshwater per day. Round 2 competitors will win $ 2.8 million in the first two phases. Phases 3 and 4 provide access to a pool of up to $ 5.75 million in prizes and $ 2.7 million in support services.

The competition is part of the Water Security Grand Challenge, a DOE-led framework led by the White House, which brings innovative technologies and innovations to meet the global needs for safe, secure and affordable water. Promote. One of the main goals of the Water Security Grand Challenge is to launch desalination technology to provide clean, cost-competitive water.

The award is part of the DOEs American-Made Challenges, a series of contests focused on attracting American entrepreneurs to strengthen America’s leadership in energy innovation and domestic manufacturing. Competitors have access to the American-Made Network, a group of national laboratories, incubators, investors, and industry experts. This network provides industry expertise, access to private capital, and local capabilities to accelerate the development and commercialization of competitors’ innovations.

The Solar Seawater Desalination Award is sponsored by DOE’s Solar Energy Technology Office and managed by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

For more information on the Solar Seawater Desalination Awards and how to complete the Innovation Contest, please visit our information webinar https://www.herox.com/SolarDesalination.

Article Courtesy NREL, US Department of Energy.

Do you appreciate the originality of CleanTechnicas? Consider becoming a member, supporter, technician, ambassador, or Patreon apatron of aCleanTechnica.

Do you have CleanTechnica tips, want to promote, or suggest guests for the CleanTech Talk podcast? Please contact us from here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cleantechnica.com/2021/06/30/solar-desalination-prize-round-2-seeks-innovative-desalination-technologies-combined-with-storage/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos