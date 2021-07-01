Google’s latest experiment allows you to create notes with a paintbrush





Google has introduced a new tool, Paint with Music, that enables a unique experience. Launched in June of this year, the platform provides an interactive experience that connects two completely different but major art forms of painting and musical work. How does it work?

Powered by Magenta’s DDSP library (differentiable digital signal processing) and leveraging machine learning, the Paint with Music tool converts brushstrokes into musical notes. Your paintbrush is essentially a tool that helps you make music. And yes, you can play it on any instrument from the elaborate list available. Therefore, you have the option of painting your notes on a canvas with a variety of sensations, from flutes to saxophones. These include “in the air,” “underwater,” “on the street,” and “on paper.”

Canvas on the platform, machine learning (ML), and special sound effects come together to talk about paintings and make music. That said, it’s helpful to have a little understanding of the notes. This tool is pretty easy to use. When you start experimenting on the Paint with Music website or app, Google will give you four canvas options to choose from.

Once you’ve selected your favorite canvas, the next thing to consider is the instrument you want to make the paintbrush sound every time you draw something. At the bottom right of the screen, you can choose to undo the notes you drew or delete the entire picture and start over.

This is the second Google experiment that uses Paint as the flagship of the tool. In November 2020, Google AI’s Chimera Painter allowed users to create flesh creatures based on rough sketches. The tool added features and textures online, and this machine learning model was created using Unreal Engine and a GAN-based (hostile generation network) ML algorithm. This tool is primarily focused on the needs of game developers, but anyone can use it to turn rough graffiti into a realistic looking monster.

What if the artist had a paintbrush that behaved like an assistant instead of acting like a tool? A machine learning model that acts as a paintbrush can reduce the time required to create high-quality art and perhaps increase creativity without sacrificing artistic choices, the Google AI team said at the time. In my blog post, I explained about the chimera painter demo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/apps/news/paint-with-music-google-tools-experiments-machine-learning-brush-produces-tones-tunes-2476705 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos