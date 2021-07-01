



Soundiron – Whale Drum Free Download Latest Version for Windows. It is complete offline standalone setup of Soundiron – Whale Drum.

Soundiron – an overview of the whale drum

Soundiron – Whale Drum is a complete sound processing package designed and developed with a slotted drum with more accurate and rhythmic musical tones. Package drums feature more subtle tones and wider key ranges making them the ideal package producers work with. The package included drum sounds recorded in a dry studio environment with hammer, madden sticks, and brushes. Save time by not starting from scratch. You can also download Vip Soundlab – Magnum Opus HD.

Soundiron – Whale Drum provides users with the best and most popular tracks, where each hammer hits a note in both tongue and edge positions, with an average of 10 dynamic velocity layers and 10 roll variations per note. The bundle stick and brush joints were played on different edges and surfaces around the drum. The package also includes additional recorded sounds, a smaller 3-note prong drum and a wooden xylophone. All of these hinges and audio kits provide independent articulation, mixing, and permutation at your fingertips. Of course all files can be customized and used for your production. You can also download Zero-G – Mobeus (KONTAKT).

Features of Soundiron – Whale Drum

Soundiron – Whale Drum Software Technical Setup Details Full Name: Soundiron – Whale Drum Setup File Name: Soundiron_Whale_Drum_v2.0.rar Full Setup Size: 445MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Full Standalone Setup Compatibility Architecture: 32 Bit (x86) / 64 Bit (x64) Latest Version Release Added On: Jul 01, 2021 Developers: Home

System Requirements For Soundiron – Whale Drum

Before you start Soundiron – Whale Drum free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Operating system: Windows 7/8/8.1/10. Memory (RAM): 512MB of RAM required Hard disk space: 500MB of free space required; Processor: Intel Dual Core processor or later. Soundiron – Whale Drum Free Download

Click on below button to start Soundiron – Whale Drum Download. This is complete offline installer and standalone setup for Soundiron – Whale Drum. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit Windows.

