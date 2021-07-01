Hartpury University and University’s Agricultural Innovation Business GFirstLEP’s New TechBox Park Plans Revealed





Hartpury continues to shape the future of digital agriculture as plans have been announced to build a second phase of a pioneering digital innovation farm.

With the construction of the new Digital Innovation Farm Tech Box Park, Hartpury will further develop its 360-hectare campus and expand the range of agricultural facilities to meet the global demand for new technologies in agriculture.

Expected to launch later this year, TechBox Park will create a new kind of workspace to enable the growth and development of Gloucestershire’s agritech business.

The 2 million facilities provide dedicated workspaces and support packages, access to Hartpury Farm, and county-wide practicality where businesses can explore, test, research, develop, and enhance existing products. Provides an extended agricultural network for successful testing and feasibility testing.

Russell Marchant, Vice President of Hartpury University and Principal of Hartpury University, said: “We are pleased to see the next stage of our 10-year strategic vision of providing world-class agricultural facilities, education and research at Hartpury.

“This new breakthrough facility combines a strong industry connection between our commercial farms and agricultural technology companies to meet the inevitable challenges of the future of robots.”

Tech Box Park is funded by the GFirst LEP Getting Building Fund, the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), and the Elizabeth Creak Charitable Trust.

David Owen, CEO of GFirstLEP, Gloucestershire’s local enterprise partnership, said: “G First LEP is pleased to support this cutting-edge and exciting project at Hartpury University and Hartpury University.

“This project received 1.25m from the Getting Building Fund to create a new innovation and demonstration workspace for high-growth SMEs in Gloucestershire.

“Hartpury has proven to be a great partner to work with, and this project will lead the county’s work to increase productivity in this important sector.”

Designed and manufactured by ISOSpaces, an award-winning designer and manufacturer of container transforms and modular buildings, the 10 x 40-foot High-Cube Tech Box unit is eco-friendly, reusable, covered with cedar trees. It is created using the shipping container that was created.

Ben Treleaven, Managing Director of ISOSpaces, said: “We are delighted to be able to implement the Hartpury shipping container conversion project. We are very much looking forward to delivering and installing five custom containers in the heart of Hartpury’s commercial home farm.”

Nick Abell, Fiduciary of Elizabeth Creak Charitable Trust, said: “As a charity dedicated to the future of agriculture, agricultural research and education, we want to drive change and help create an agricultural technology space that solves” real-world “agriculture. Issues for the benefit of broader agricultural technology and the food production industry.

“By funding Hartpury’s groundbreaking Digital Innovation Farm Tech Box Park Initiative, we are driving collaboration between the industry, Hartpury University and College, and the next generation of farmers.

“We are all working towards the HM Government’s vision that the UK will become a global leader in agricultural technology, innovation and sustainability.”

The first Digital Innovation Farm Tech Box Park Unit was booked by Novazera, a British company that manufactures biodegradable plastic alternatives and breakthrough antiviral and bacterial coatings.

Novazera will use its place of residence as an opportunity to share technology between the company and Hartpury University, researching, developing and testing new products and technologies, at the forefront of “Making Life Safer” in Gloucestershire, UK and beyond. It’s a schedule.

A Novazera spokesman said: “University academic and agricultural technology staff and students offer both organizations a great opportunity for partnership. We look forward to developing more learning opportunities as well as innovative products and solutions. . “

