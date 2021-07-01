



THE FLATS Georgia Institute of Technology announced a new strategic plan on Tuesday. The plan outlines the goals, action plans, and metrics for the remaining sectors from the current decade to 2030.

According to Todd Stansbury, Georgia Institute of Technology’s track and field director, the new strategic plan has created a blueprint for leading Georgia Institute of Technology’s track and field for the rest of the decade. Our plan not only outlines what we will do to continue developing the world-changing Everyday Champion, but also ensure that it is in perfect agreement with the goals outlined in the Institute’s new strategic plan.

The Georgia Institute of Technology’s Athletics Program outlines six strategic focus areas:

Achieve excellent academic championships, competitive excellence, build everyday champions, expand recruitment activities, strengthen resource development, promote community involvement.

Each area of ​​strategic focus contains goals, action items, and metrics for tracking progress. The plan fully supports and coordinates the six areas of strategic focus of the Institute’s new strategic plan announced in 2020, amplifying impact, fostering well-being, connecting globally and expanding access. It was built to drive innovation and set an example. ..

Strategic planning process at Georgia Institute of Technology in August 2020. The plan includes a comprehensive operational review by College Sports Solutions (CSS) and student athletes, coaches, staff, campus partners and graduates / fans.

Click here to download the complete 2021-30 Strategic Plan .pdf from Georgia Institute of Technology.

Alexander-Surp Fund

The Alexander Surp Foundation is the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Athletics Financing Division, providing scholarships, operations, and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Institute of Technology student athletes. Yellow by participating in the development of Georgia Institute of Technology Everyday Champions and supporting the Support the Swarm Foundation to help Georgia Institute of Technology athletics offset significant financial challenges associated with Covid-19. Help the jacket compete for the highest level of college athletics championships. The Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides direct scholarships to Georgia Institute of Technology student athletes. For more information on yellow jacket support, please visit atfund.org.

