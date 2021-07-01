Windows 11 looks a little different.The changes are as follows:





Microsoft’s Windows 11 is finally here.

Microsoft

Windows 11 is the next version of Microsoft’s operating system, with a brand new design and some updated features. The company unveiled new PC power software at a virtual event last week (everything Microsoft has announced is here). The Windows 11 beta download is scheduled for July, but at this time the new operating system is only available as an Insider Preview build. The download method is as follows.

Windows 11 has a streamlined new design with pastel colors and rounded corners, and an overall Mac-like look. Windows[スタート]The menu has moved from the bottom left of the screen to the center, and the app icon has been placed in the center of the side of the screen. There are also widgets that provide information about weather, stocks, news and more.

Currently playing: Watch this: Windows 11: Major new features in 2021

3:22

For the first time, Android apps run natively on Windows through Amazon’s app store (everything we know about this is here).

The new system also includes a feature called snapgroups. This is a collection of apps you use all at once that appear in the taskbar and can be launched or minimized at the same time to facilitate task switching. You can also set up virtual desktops in a Mac-like way and switch between multiple desktops at once for personal, work, school, or gaming use. Microsoft Teams will also be built directly into Windows 11 and will be a FaceTime-like chat app.

A new Windows 11 feature called SnapGroups allows you to group apps and launch them at the same time.

Microsoft

Windows 11 is the first major update to Microsoft’s operating system since the release of Windows 10 in 2015. Rumors have spread over the past year about a major redesign of Windows. At the Microsoft Build Developers Conference on May 25, CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft plans to “one of the most important Windows updates in the last decade” with 1.3 billion operating systems. We have confirmed that a major change is imminent for our users. In mid-June 2021, Microsoft quietly announced that it would end support for Windows 10 in 2025 due to the spread of leaked images in Windows 11 (which is what Windows 10 users mean).

Microsoft’s decision to upgrade Windows now is no coincidence. PC sales have exploded over the past year as pandemics killed billions of people, blocked many, and suddenly mass-experimented remotework. Most of these efforts worked, and while people were working from home, productivity across the United States actually increased, but many people needed a new computer to do that. Turned out. As a result, PC sales growth has recovered significantly, making it difficult to obtain many computer parts today. Analysts believe that desktop and notebook computers will record sales this year, if there is no supply shortage across the tech industry.

CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr contributed to this report.

Stay up to date with the latest Microsoft News, as well as reviews and advice on Windows PCs.

Currently playing: Watch this: Microsoft is demonstrating the new Windows 11

4:44

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/news/windows-11-looks-a-little-different-heres-whats-changing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos