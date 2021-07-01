Is Facebook and other tech giants now beyond the law?





The U.S. federal court dismissed the FTC’s antitrust proceedings filed by the Federal Trade Commission and 40 states against Facebook, failing to prove that the company was a de facto monopoly. He ruled that he had given 30 days to substantiate that claim.

As a result, Facebook’s share price rose 4%, making the company’s share price the first to overcome the mythical $ 1 trillion barrier and become a member of the club of choice. With a valuation of $ 1.01 trillion, social networks have joined Apple ($ 2.25). Trillion), Microsoft ($ 2.02 trillion), Amazon ($ 1.74 trillion), Google ($ 1.67 trillion).

Currently, the only $ 1 trillion worth of company in the United States is the high-tech giant (oil major Saudi Aramco is valued at $ 1.87 trillion, but is declining and is not listed on the New York Stock Exchange). A considerable distance from the magical person. In other words, we are at the pinnacle of what Per Espen Stoknes calls his highly recommended book, Tomorrows Economic: A Guide to Creation Healthy Green Growth, the digital and Internet wave that inherits electronics, television and aviation. There are (19451990), industry (19001970), steel, steam, railroad (18301900) or mechanization (17601830). Each of these waves of innovation has greatly enriched the largest players involved. The current wave is no exception to this rule.

But the fact that these companies represent yet another wave of innovation needs to make us think about the impact of their dominance. The fact that the technological outlook is very strongly polarized means that these former innovation companies are now curbing innovation. Their size and financial strength allow them to buy or imitate any competition with hints of innovation in their field.

Authorities did nothing that allowed these companies to be in their current state. An unruly monster that invests millions of dollars in lobbying, bends politicians at will, and accumulates a list of hundreds of acquisitions one after another. Until the reason many other small companies innovate is simply the possibility of being acquired by one of these giants.

It is very disappointing that the US federal court ruled that this kind of monopoly was not an issue. Facebook reminds me of Mel Brooks Engulf and Dever Limited with a silent movie. Mark Zuckerberg can sit on the pyramid to closely observe the movements of more than 2.5 billion people around the world and detect subtle movements and trends. Then buy a company that can cause competition, or simply copy the product as many times as you need, and in some cases research your users to better understand their appeal.

In the ferocious world of social networks where one misbehavior can be fatal, Zuckerberg now considers himself above any rule, perhaps signing an agreement with the devil himself and his Will maintain the position. It is incomprehensible how the judge decides that there is not enough evidence to prove that Facebook is monopoly. If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and sounds like a duck, it’s probably a duck. Facebook is more than just a monopoly. That is one definition.

After years of doing nothing, Washington and Beijing finally followed the long-standing leadership of the European Union and attempted to regulate and take control of tech giants. Sadly, Monday’s decision seems to indicate that they have been waiting too long, and that these massive monopolies are now beyond the law for all intents and purposes. is.

