Germany surges in tech investment to lead the world – EURACTIV.com





Germany has set out its ambitions to be at the forefront of the next technological revolution in its high-tech strategy 2025, but critics say it can still catch up with Europe’s largest economy. EURACTIV Germany reports.

Germany’s strategy predicts that by 2025, 3.5% of GDP will be invested in research and innovation to secure an international leadership position in future technologies such as hydrogen, quantum computing and artificial intelligence. I am.

“Germany is a country of innovation and we need to stay that way. The federal government is working on this goal,” Education and Research Minister Anja Karliczek said at a recent plenary session of the German Parliament.

Germany has had some success in this area in recent weeks, with the opening of Europe’s first fully digitized chip factory in early June and a week later Europe’s first quantum computer in Germany. I supervise the operation in the land of.

Europe’s first digitized chip factory opens in Dresden

Bosch, a German engineering and technology company, opened a new semiconductor factory in Dresden on Monday (7 June), fully networked with 5G mobile technology. The production facility was funded by $ 140 million as part of a joint European project.

Investing in innovation

According to Eurostat figures, Germany already spends 3.17% of its GDP on research and innovation, while the EU averages 2.19%, a world leader in this field and set by the European Commission. It is one of the three EU countries that have already achieved the 3% target. ..

“We are much closer to the 3.5% target for R & D set in 2025 during this legislative session,” Minister Karliczek told Congress on June 16 to release a new cabinet report on strategy. Did.

Spending on research and innovation doubled from 9 billion in 2005 to 18.8 billion in 2019, a Cabinet report shows.

Private sector investment in this area also increased as both governments and businesses spent a total of $ 109.5 billion on R & D in 2019.

Some gaps remain

However, Germany still has some work to do in several areas, and the Research and Innovation Expert Committee (EFI) report focuses more on vocational education and training to ensure the success of digital transformation. I’m asking you to guess.

These shortcomings were reflected in the 2021 Bloomberg Innovation Index. In this index, Germany was ranked 23rd in terms of education, dropping from 1st to 4th in the overall innovation category.

Critics say the tech strategy 2025 also lacks purpose and benchmarks, which opposition Free Democratic Party (FDP) MP Thomas Sattelberger said was “simple for various projects without measurable success criteria. I call it a “list”.

In its report, EFI also urged the government to set specific goals in its strategy and strengthen inter-ministerial coordination to achieve these goals.

Behind the patent

Meanwhile, Germany is under increasing pressure from Asia in the field of intellectual property. Germany and Europe are becoming more and more disadvantaged due to intensifying competition with countries such as China and South Korea.

According to a survey by the Bertelsmann Foundation, published in early June, the amount of future technology patents is particularly low in Germany.

In 2010, Germany was one of the three most world-class patented countries in 47 of the 58 technologies, but in 2019 its share was more than half, 22 technologies.

In particular, China is catching up in the area of ​​patent quality, ranking in the top three countries with the highest quality patents in 42 of the 58 categories. In 2010, China did not rank in the top three patents in a single technology category.

Brigitte Mohn, director of Bertelmann Stiftung, said Germany remains Europe’s strongest patent power, but cannot withstand Asian pressure alone, calling on Europe to establish a collective platform for innovation. ..

Surrounded by a cross-border ecosystem backed by government budgets and financial incentive systems, the Pan-European Innovation Platform makes innovation the foundation for future viability and sustainability of its European economy and society. It’s a clear sign that you take it seriously. “She says. Said in a statement.

[Edited by Josie Le Blond]

