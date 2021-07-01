Report: Google-funded Wuhan collaborator Peter Daszaks Research for Over a Decade





For months, big tech companies have done everything they can to prevent information about the true origin of covid-19 from being released to the public. Both Facebook and YouTube have banned posts that mention Labreak theory. At the same time, Google manipulated the search algorithm to suppress the search for coronavirus lab leaks. When a Wall Street Journal reporter asked Google Health vice president David Feinberg why Google was censoring searches on Labreak theory, Feinberg led people to a route that seemed unreliable. I said I don’t want to.

But the new report reveals that there may be other reasons why Google didn’t want people to study Labreak theory. Google is funding the research of Peter Daszaks, president of the Eco Health Alliance, and didn’t want to reveal its role in launching the pandemic that caused the worst recession since World War II.

Investigative journalist Natalie Winters released a report on June 19, noting that Google.org has been funding EcoHealth Alliance research for over a decade. Among the studies funded by Google.org are the 2010 study on flavivirus in bats, the 2014 study on the spread of henipavirus from fruit bats in Africa to the population, and macasin herpesvirus-1 in cynomolgus monkeys. 2015 study, and the possibility of animal viruses invading the Chinese population.

Why was Google’s philanthropic department so interested in funding Dr. Peter Daszaks’ research?

The EcoHealth Alliance is a non-governmental organization based in the United States that aims to protect people and animals from infectious diseases. But Dr. Under the leadership of Daszaks, the organization has invested approximately $ 600,000 into the Wuhan Institute of Virginology to study the bat coronavirus. The EcoHealth Alliance received most of the money sent to Wuhan from a $ 3.7 million grant received from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, led by Dr. Anthony Fauci. Other government donors to the Ecohealth Alliance Research Fund include the Department of Defense, the Department of State, the National Science Foundation, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Overall, the EcoHealth Alliance has received at least $ 60 million (and undisclosed amounts from major Silicon Valley tech companies like Google) from US taxpayers to study various viruses.

If it turns out that covid-19 has leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Vase, all this funding will be very important. The EcoHealth Alliance funded a 2015 study by Chinese virologist Shi Zhengli and colleagues joining a spike of bat coronavirus to a mouse-adapted sars-CoV backbone to create a new chimeric virus. Suppose this study inadvertently or inadvertently created covid-19. In that case, the EcoHealth Alliance, the US government, and Google all have a lot to answer.

Political commentator Steve Hilton believes that the relationship between Google and the EcoHealth Alliance could be one of the biggest scandals of our time.

Hilton said at Fox News Prime Time that it was, to be honest, one of the biggest scandals of 100 years. Given the consequences of this pandemic and the idea that it was created by scientists who acted arrogantly outside the scope of the regulations enforced and then covered their footsteps, I can’t think of anything bigger. .. It’s a really shocking story, and people in this center know what they’ve done, so add to this ever-increasing pile of evidence that we’re doing a large-scale facility concealment. Will be done.

Google executives knew that the money they had given to Dr. Dazak had been sent to China. Still, when the coronavirus leaked out of the lab, they sent money to try to censor their role in this study. This raises disturbing questions about other types of morally ambiguous research funded by Google.

Calico Life Sciences llc is a subsidiary of Google’s parent company Alphabet, Inc. Its goal is to combat aging and related illnesses. One of its molecular biologists, Cynthia Kenion, designed roundworms that live six times longer than normal. Calico Life Sciences is currently partnering with Ancestrydna, the most profitable genealogy company, to study the genetics of human lifespan.

The goal is to hack the code of life and genetically engineer humans who can live for more than 120 years.

China has been trying to steal people’s DNA data for years in order to obtain the genetic information needed to produce ethnically specific biological weapons. Therefore, the fact that Ancestrydna is working with the Wuhan Institute of Virology to partner with a company that has just been caught is not comforting.

Many scientists working at Google and the Chinese Communist Party are not happy with bioengineering coronaviruses and roundworms. Their real hope is to bioengineer humans. However, as the pandemic of covid-19 proves, trying to play God to create a new life form has dangerous consequences.

The fact that Google and countless US government agencies are using the EcoHealth Alliance to conduct gain-of-function research experiments in China is evidence that Silicon Valley is a deep-state node.

There is a visible US government in a place that imposes neoclassical buildings around the mall in Washington, DC. There are also other governments that are not described in Civic 101 or that are more gloomy and undefinable that tourists can observe in the White House and Parliament. Former Parliamentary Assistant Mike Lofgren wrote in his book Deep State. The former is the tip of the iceberg that can be theoretically controlled by elections. The underground part of the iceberg operates in its own compass orientation, regardless of who is officially in power. Washington is the most important node in the deep state, but it’s not the only one. Invisible money and threads of ambition connect the town to other nodes. One is Wall Street, which provides cash to keep the machine stationary and run as a distraction puppet show. The opposite is also true between the visible government and Silicon Valley. It is defined here in the broadest sense, meaning the communication backbone that enables the operation of these devices, as well as hardware and software companies.

Lofgren explains how the various nodes in the Deep State work to destroy the constitutional form of government in the United States. Still, he doesn’t explain the root cause behind why Deep State exists.

Rescue America from Radical Left Temporarily, Trumpet Editor-in-Chief Gerald Flarry said Barack Obama filled US law enforcement agencies with rebellious agents and led what is known as the Deep State. explained. Then, after explaining that Obama was the true head of the Deep State, he explained why the Deep State exists: God blessed America like any other country. And the devil wants to destroy America like any other country! As evidenced in my free booklet America Under Attack, Satan is marshalling all the tools and weapons he can to destroy this country, and he has been amazingly successful! This evil spiritual power is affecting the radical left! Most Republicans don’t understand what they’re dealing with: people who are absolutely committed to destroying the government of this land!

The network, which promotes funding of dangerous genetic experiments and Internet censorship, is a deep-state tool for destroying the US constitutional government. This is why God must intervene to save America from the temporarily left radicals. If he did not intervene to give people the last opportunity to repent of the sins that led us to this state (Amos 7: 8-9), there is no hope in the country!

Read Herbert W. Armstrong, “What Science Kant Discovered About the Human Mind,” to find out why mankind has created great technology but cannot solve its horrific evil.

