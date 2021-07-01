Leaked Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 classic image reveals traditional design





Images of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic have been leaked online and were the first to see what could become a more traditional style entry in Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch lineup. The image published by Android Headlines shows a smartwatch available in white, gray and black with a rotating bezel and two buttons on the right.

The watch is available in three sizes, 42mm, 44mm and 46mm, and is reported to work on the smartwatch platform co-developed by Samsung and Google. This watch is available in either stainless steel or aluminum, is water resistant to a depth of up to 50 meters (thanks to the 5ATM rating), and must be sturdy thanks to MIL-STD-810G certification. ..

The watch is indicated by a rotating bezel and two side buttons.Image: Android headline

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic appears to be one of Samsung’s at least two smartwatch models to be announced this summer. There is also the possibility that a non-classical Galaxy Watch 4 will appear along the way. It has a slim design, abandoning the rotating bezel, similar to Samsung’s previous Active branded smartwatch (in fact, some leaks call this watch the Galaxy Watch Active. 4). Non-classic versions are available in 40mm and 44mm sizes and are also reported to have 5ATM water resistance and MIL-STD 810G durability.

Regardless of how these watches are branded, Samsung seems to be in a busy summer with the launch of smartwatches. Android Headlines speculates that these new watches may be unveiled at the Unpacked event in early August. This is likely to include the recently leaked new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 5G foldables.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/7/1/22558761/samsung-galaxy-watch-4-classic-smartwatch-news-rumors-features The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos