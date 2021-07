Jassy’s Rise, Lime Mopeds, Google Search Shakeup

Good morning. Welcome to 10Things in Tech. If this is forwarded to you, sign up here.

Something is loaded.

let’s start.

1. Andy Jassy started as Jeff Bezos’s “shadow” and turned AWS into a $ 40 billion business. In addition, he was appointed as Amazon’s next CEO. It will take office on July 5th. Let’s see how he got off to a good start and climbed the Amazon ladder.

2. Bill Gates hosted a nude pool party, “quite easily drunk,” says insiders. Biographer James Wallace said Gates went to Seattle’s Naked Strip Club and invited dancers to swim in his pool. This is what he said elsewhere.

3. SentinelOne’s first investor wrote Zoom’s first check without asking the pitch. SentinelOne surged 17% on the first day of trading, which is likely to be the largest cybersecurity IPO to date, with support from Dan Scheinman, who blindly supported Zoom. This is what he wants from the founder.

4. Amazon wants to remove the new FTC chair from the enforcement decisions surrounding the company. We have submitted a 25-page request to exclude big tech critic Lina Khan from the decision, including the FTC’s current review of Amazon’s acquisition of MGM and an antitrust investigation. Why do you want her to disappear?

5. AI helps reduce credit access inequity. This is one of many stories from the new Insider series that explores the actual cost of inequality so as not to be confused with inequality. Check out the full series on how inequality persists in American life.

6. Lime has debuted a new mode of ride-sharing transport, the moped. Lime, the best known electric scooter, recently launched a moped sharing service in New York. This is what it’s like to use for a day.

7. Elon Musk suggests that Starlink will be available worldwide a month earlier than planned. Tesla’s CEO said it could be available in August, but Musk also said that Starlink would need up to $ 30 billion to survive, “if it succeeds in not going bankrupt. That’s great. “

8. Some Uber drivers say glitches charge instead of paying for the ride. One driver lost $ 50 on a single trip and quit the app. Get the full scoop here.

9. Google is radically changing the way we search online, causing the biggest search confusion in years. We talked to top executives who laid out a timeline of some dramatic changes in how people use search. Here’s what you need to know:

10. Facebook has changed the way employees review their performance. One employee said it could be a sign that social media giants are maturing and attracting different types of employees. Read the new performance evaluation process.

Edited by Jordan Elb. Tips / comments? Email us at [email protected]insider.com or tweet @ JordanParkerErb.

Sign up for the Insider Newsletter here.

