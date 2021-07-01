Google Pay can now store COVID-19 vaccine cards on Android – Geek Review





Android smartphones will soon be able to store COVID-19 vaccination and test information via Google Pay’s Passes API. According to Google, all data is stored locally for security and you don’t need the Google Pay app to access this feature. It will be rolled out in the United States in the coming weeks before globalization.

Like most digital vaccination cards, the Passes API hides a lot of your personal data behind a scannable QR code. This prevents others from displaying your personal data on the screen, but provides an easy way for businesses and governments to check the status of your vaccinations and tests.

Interestingly, Google’s Passes API does not store vaccine data in the cloud. It is stored locally on the device and the phone must have a PIN or password lock. You can access the vaccine information from the lock screen, but you must first unlock your smartphone. According to Google, this COVID card feature works offline and does not require the Google Pay app. All you need is that your device is running Android 5 or later and is Play Protect certified.

For clarity, the Passes API does not convert a paper COVID-19 vaccination card into a digital record (otherwise anyone can create “evidence” for vaccination or testing). Healthcare providers need to support the Passes API and integrate with existing digital recording systems. Once that’s done, you’ll be sent vaccination and test information and can be taken to Google Pay (or the standalone Passes API if you don’t want to use Pay).

While most US healthcare providers stick to paper vaccine cards, New York and Hawaii use apps to check vaccination and testing status at some venues and events. And at the time of writing, the White House has no plans to mandate a federal vaccine passport. It wants the state and private sector to decide how things will evolve.

Still, things can change as companies (especially airlines) consider implementing vaccine requirements to protect the health of their customers and employees. If these requirements become commonplace, digital vaccines and test records could become the norm without government orders.

