Five notable technology areas, according to investors





From telecommuting solutions to medical innovation, there are several areas where you may be proficient in investing.

Throughout the Silicon Republic Startup Advice series, we ask investors, mentors, and advisors to provide insights for entrepreneurs.

One of the questions we regularly ask these professionals is which areas of science and technology have the greatest scope of opportunity.

Here are some of the answers we recently received from investors.

health

Not surprisingly, the field of health has been raised by many investors over the past year.

The pandemic is accelerating digital transformation, and Thalys Capital’s Beatrice Alilandi said countries around the world are now moving towards a digital-first health strategy. “The desire for innovation to enable this shift has grown exponentially,” she added.

Overall, Stephen Page, founder and CEO of SFC Capital, said health technology and life sciences are currently “getting a lot of investor attention.”

“The pandemic is in the spotlight on health technology and life sciences, and there are many opportunities to innovate there,” added Michael Niddam of Kamet Ventures.

Some examples given by Niddam and Page include reducing administrators, improving communication and collaboration for front-line staff, and developing telemedicine and platforms to give people remote access to clinicians. It was software that used AI for diagnosis and monitored chronic diseases.

Nicola McClafferty, an investor in Draper Esprit, said telemedicine in particular is a great example. “We’ve seen hiring levels in the last few months, but otherwise it can take years to achieve.”

Work from home

Another significant impact of the pandemic is the change in the way we work. Over the past year, start-ups that enable remote work have been boosted, such as Dublin-based Boundless, which recently raised € 2.5 million, and Cork’s Workvivo, which secured € 14.7 million last year.

“Blockades around the world really emphasize the importance and accessibility of remote and distributed work,” McLafferty told us last summer.

“New communication and engagement tools are really coming to the fore, and I think there’s a big opportunity here.”

The SFC Capital page added that changes in our lives and ways of working over the past year “will have a significant impact on the direction of innovation and investment.”

AI application

The area of ​​technology we always hear is artificial intelligence (AI). But where are the good opportunities to use this technology now and in the future?

McClafferty said he was “very bullish” about growing businesses that could leverage machine learning. Moray Wright, CEO and co-founder of Parkwalk Advisors, emphasized the use of AI in drug discovery, and Elkstone’s Alan Merriman said voice applications “can explode.”

sustainability

In a world facing a climate crisis, sustainability is a big consideration.

“We need to use science and technology to reduce our impact on the planet,” said Gillian Buckley, investment manager for the Western Development Commission of Ireland, with the potential for innovations in energy production, transportation, food and waste. I emphasized various fields.

“There will be more demand for technologies that will help reduce the impact on the climate,” added SFC Capital’s page. “Whether to create new materials, produce alternative foods, improve energy efficiency, or better manage pollution.”

construction

“It may not sound like the sexiest sector, but the construction industry has great potential for innovation,” said Alilandi of Talis.

Indeed, we have written in recent years about many start-ups that bring technology to construction sites. For example, Go Contractor, founded in Ireland, recently raised $ 5 million for an onboarding and compliance platform to help construction sites manage workers.

“In the past, the construction industry had little incentive for self-destruction, unlike other industries that have gradually embraced change and digitization to improve productivity,” Aliprandi added. It was. “Inadequate time management, reliance on physical documents, legal costs, and decentralized locations are just a few of the problems that plague the industry.”

