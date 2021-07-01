Huge healthy leap





EW meets Barry Syria, a serial entrepreneur and business visionary. Barry Syria is the founder of GIANT Health and the organizer of the European Health-Tech Innovation Week.

Barry Syria is described as a visionary business pioneer. He founded GIANT Health seven years ago with an enviable track record in telecom, sustainability and innovation. So why did he make his decision to focus on innovation in health care technology?

BS: After establishing, scaling up and withdrawing from some successful ventures in telecommunications and green technology, I moved to the United States to help care for my 91-year-old father and was completely absorbed in healthcare. did. The experience was exciting. I have discovered some truths about the scale and future of global health care. It was a real light bulb moment.

It is the world’s largest industry, generating US $ 20 trillion in revenue each year. Global demographics mean that the demand for health care will continue to grow, and unless we accelerate the use of innovation, our ability to provide health care cannot keep up. That’s why I founded GIANT Health. This is a pioneering movement determined to bring the latest technological advances to meet medical and healthcare needs. We connect investors, inventors, engineers, scholars, researchers, students and healthcare professionals with the opportunity to exchange ideas, collaborate and create.

EW: What is the GIANT Health community and why is it important?

BS: The community needs a meaningful and common purpose. Our aim is to bring about a better future, where innovation will bring about improved health outcomes at lower cost. We start small, expand our network and focus on live GIANT Health events every year. By 2019, this has grown to 5,000 representatives and we have gained the support of prominent sponsors.

Connect your community with newsletters, weekly live TV shows, podcasts, and small events, and enhance your sense of community with big annual events.

Live events are especially valuable as they provide representatives with serendipity opportunities. And they are an invincible platform for introducing new technologies that allow people to experience the real thing. Live is where the most important sparks of innovation come from.

EW: This year you created the European Health-Tech Innovation Week. How is it different from the annual GIANT Health event and what do you want to achieve with it?

BS: The impact of the pandemic, the cancellation of live events, and the continuous blockade meant that the 2020 event had to be virtually held. We attracted 20,000 attendees through our own virtual event platform, but it wasn’t really a replacement for live events, so we devised the European Health-Tech Innovation Week. This is a call for weapons across the continent. The pandemic is causing devastation in health care directly from Covid-19, but equally importantly, it creates a huge backlog of health care treatments and interventions. We can really help with this.

If circumstances permit, we wanted to bring together the European Meditech sector, so we held events in Liverpool, Paris, Barcelona, ​​Stockholm and Berlin for five consecutive days, combining live and online speakers and events to create the largest media ever. I created a tech. A community platform for investors and innovators.

ACC Liverpool was the venue for the first European Healthtech Innovation Week on May 17-21, before the series moved to Berlin, Paris, Barcelona and Stockholm.

Barry Syria said: The city and region as a whole is home to leading academic and medical institutions and a strong medical technology industry, with a worldwide reputation for innovation, manufacturing and outstanding hospitality.

Professor Shafi Ahmed, an award-winning cancer surgeon who works at The Royal London Hospital and chairs GIANT, added: .. GIANT Health aimed to help reopen society and lead the way in celebrating the wonderful work done by healthcare professionals and businesses inside and outside Europe.

