Unisys joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program | News





Bluebell, PA, July 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program as a Google Cloud and Google Workspace Resell Partner. Unisys not only offers a complete suite of cloud and infrastructure services and digital workplace services, but can also sell Google Cloud and Google Workspace solutions.

Join the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program for cloud advisory, digital transformation, application modernization, migration, security, compliance automation, orchestration, and comprehensive managed service capabilities. In addition, Unisys, as a reseller of Google Workspace, helps clients using Google Cloud optimize their work environment through a wide range of field services, service desks, endpoint management, productivity, and collaboration services. ..

“Unisys is excited about the implications of joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program for current and future clients, which allows us to expand our capabilities focused on accelerating and protecting hybrid and multi-cloud journeys. “Masu,” said Mike Morrison, Senior Vice President. General Manager of Cloud and Infrastructure at Unisys.

Nelson Hall, the world’s leading analyst company, recently named Unisys a leader in cognitive and self-healing IT infrastructure management services. We have also named Unisys as a leader in vendor evaluation of cloud infrastructure mediation, orchestration, and management. ISG recognizes Unisys as a leader in consulting and technology services for mid-market and managed public cloud services in the United States.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT solutions company that brings success to the most demanding companies and governments. Unisys’ products include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services, software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing, business process solutions, and application development services. Unisys integrates security into all solutions. For more information on how Unisys provides clients across government, financial services, and commercial markets, please visit www.unisys.com.

