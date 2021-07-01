iOS 15 Public Beta: Why are some features missing?





If you were waiting for the iOS 15 public beta to arrive, a big day came earlier than Apple said (only one day, but nonetheless). Now you have the profile installed on your iPhone and explored the new features in Safari and FaceTime. However, some of the features you are looking for may not be there.

There are two reasons for that. Since this is the first public beta, some features are not yet ready to be tested. However, depending on the age of the iPhone, it may land on the iPhone. The compatibility list for iOS 15 is the same as for iOS 14. This is good news if you’re clinging to the iPhone 6s, but Apple doesn’t offer all the features to every phone. This is what your device gets (and doesn’t get).

iPhone 12 mini, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max: All features are available.

iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, SE (2nd generation): All features except 5G specific features.

iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X: FaceTime Spatial Audio and Portrait mode, live photo text, detailed city experience, car keys and home keys, Siri offline support and on-device processing, QuickTake video zoom in, on-device and continue Dictation.

iPhone 7, 7 Plus, iPod touch (7th generation): FaceTime Spatial Audio and Portrait modes, live photo text, detailed new city experience, car keys and home keys, Siri offline support and on-device processing, excluding zoom in All features QuickTake video, on-device and continuous dictation, and walking stability.

iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, SE (1st generation): FaceTime Spatial Audio and Portrait modes, live photo text, detailed new city experience, car keys and home keys, Siri offline support and on-device processing, QuickTake zoom in Spatial audio with all features except video, on-device and continuous dictation, walking stability, and dynamic head tracking.

AirPods

AirPods (2nd generation), AirPods Pro, AirPods Max: All features.

AirPods (1st generation): All features except announcement notifications.

iPad 15

The same applies to the iPad OS. If the iPad hasn’t been released in the last two years, some features will not be available on the tablet.

12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th generation), 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation): All features are available.

12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th generation or later), 11-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation or later), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation or later), iPad (8th generation): All except 5G Function specific.

12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st, 2nd, 3rd generation), 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air (3rd generation or later), iPad (6th generation and Later), iPad mini 4: FaceTime Spatial Audio and Portrait mode, live photo text, Siri offline support and on-device processing, all features except on-device and continuous dictation.

iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2, iPad (5th generation): FaceTime Spatial Audio and Portrait mode, live photo text, Siri offline support and on-device processing, on-device and continuous dictation, all features except universal control ..

macOS Monterey

If you have an M1 Mac, you’re in good shape, but on older Intel machines, you’ll miss some new features and settings.

MacBook Air (M1), 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1), Mac mini (m1), 24-inch iMac: All features.

MacBook Pro (2018 and above), MacBook Air (2018 and above), iMac (2108), iMac Pro, Mac mini (2020), Mac Pro (2019): Interactive Gloves, Detailed City Experiences, All Except Live Texts of Photos Functions, neural text-to-voice voice, and keyboard dictation.

MacBook Pro (2017), MacBook Air (2017), Mac mini (2014, 2018), Mac Pro (2018): Interactive Gloves, Detailed City Experiences, Live Photo Text, Neural Text Read Aloud All Features to Mac AirPlay.

MacBook (2016), MacBook Air (2015): Interactive gloves, detailed city experience, live photo text, neural text-to-speech, AirPlay to Mac, all features except low power mode.

Mac with 8GB of RAM: All features except object capture (depending on model).

Michael Simon has covered Apple since the iPod was iWalk. His obsession with technology dates back to IBM Thinkpad, the first PC with a lift-up keyboard to replace the drive. He is still waiting for it to come back in style tbh.

