Connect Power BI to Google Analytics on your Power BI desktop and add the Google Analytics template app to your Power BI service





Hello. This blog describes how to integrate Power BI with your Google Analytics account on your Power BI desktop and Power Bi services.

Google Analytics is a free web analytics tool provided by Google to analyze website traffic. This is a free tool that helps you track the effectiveness of your digital marketing.

Google Analytics puts a few lines of tracking code in your website’s code. This code records various activities when a user visits a website, along with their attributes (age, gender, interests, etc.). Then, when the user exits the website, all that information is sent to the Google Analytics server.

Google Analytics then aggregates the data collected from your website in multiple ways. It tracks website visitor behavior such as unique page visits, time spent browsing the site, and customer geographic location. This gives digital marketing teams insight into the navigation behavior of their audience and the preferred ways to interact with their content. However, Google Analytics does not provide many analytics tools to connect marketing data to data from other parts of the company, or trends in external data that are influencing the market.

Power BI is very useful here. Power BI allows you to compare Google Analytics web performance data with data brought in from other sources, both internal and external.

Power BI Desktop and Google Analytics connection

Launch the Power BI desktop and[データの取得]Click

2. From the drop-down menu[その他]Click

3.[データの取得]In the window[オンラインサービス]Choose. From the list[Google Analytics]Click and[接続]Click.

4. Read the information,[続行]Click.

5. In the dialog box[同意する]Click to allow Power BI Desktop to connect to your Google Analytics data.

6. After signing in,[接続]You can click to load Google Analytics data into PowerBI Desktop.

7. Power BI Desktop can load the data and start creating the report.

Power BI service and Google Analytics connection

Power BI Service allows you to connect to Google Analytics content packs.

In the left navigation pane[データの取得]Choose

2.[サービスに参加]Click the box.

3. From the menu, select the Google Analytics Content Pack / Template app to connect. Four. Enter the Google account, properties, and other details you want to connect to 5. Sign in with Google Analytics credentials

6.[承認]Click to connect Power BI to GA

7. Import will take some time.Once imported, you can view new reports or dashboards in the Power BI service

Addend Analytics is a Microsoft Power BI Gold Partner based in Mumbai, India. In addition to approving the implementation of Power BI, Addend has more than 100 clients across sectors such as financial services, banking, insurance, retail, sales, manufacturing, real estate, logistics and healthcare in countries such as the United States and Europe. The Power BI project ran successfully. , Switzerland, Australia. Send an email to [email protected] or contact us.

