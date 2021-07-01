The future of supply chain technology: drivers, trends, opportunities





Jessy Schram

2020 highlights the lack of preparedness of business leaders to prevent future supply chains … [+] confusion.

The supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have exposed companies to new vulnerabilities and their collective impact on the global economy. As a result, most companies will either fight fire in 2020 in response to rising online orders or take a financial blow to deploy new services and business models to help retain and acquire new customers. I suffered.

In both cases, 2020 is a business that has awakened to the importance of supply chains, especially the lack of visibility into systems and processes that may accelerate logistics and prevent on-time (or pre-occurrence) fulfillment issues. It shook the leader.

It is important to note that the supply chain problems we experienced last year were not solely due to changes in consumer behavior during the blockade. In fact, 40% of executives believe that their exposure to supply chain risk has increased over the last three years. Even more surprising is that while 92% of executives agree that supply chain visibility is important to success, only 27% have figured out how to achieve it. This big difference between intent and application leaves great opportunities for category confusion, innovation, and of course investment.

Market trends and forecasts

Venture capital investment in supply chain technology start-ups totaled $ 7.7 billion in 186 transactions in the first quarter of 2021, 90.6% quarter-on-quarter compared to 2020, according to Pitchbooks’ latest Supply Chain Technology report. , Increased by 355.1% year-on-year.

In addition, Pitchbook predicts that the global supply chain technology market will exceed $ 6 trillion by 2025 across the areas of freight, warehousing and fulfillment, enterprise supply chain management (SCM), and last mile delivery. I will.

This striking traction raises the question of what drives the growth of supply chain technology and where innovation is happening.

1) Increasing consumer expectations for free and fast delivery drive innovation in Last Mile Logistics.

Prior to COVID, consumers were already accustomed to the concept of free and fast delivery by being familiar with services like Amazon Prime. Today, these expectations are accelerating, with industry-wide options appearing the next day, the same day, and even at the same time.

In addition, according to a recent survey, 96% of consumers today consider express delivery to mean same-day delivery, but only 51% of retailers offer this option. Given these expectations, it is important for companies to reduce the distance between their warehouses and their customers to reduce shipping times.

This is not as easy as it sounds. Today, last mile delivery (the act of transporting goods from a local distribution center to the customer’s front door) accounts for a significant portion of the overall logistics cost of 53%. Going forward, reducing the number to improve margins before improving the last mile will be mission-critical for the enterprise.

Start-ups like Unoecom (Delivio) are trying to help companies do just that by turning people’s homes into microfulfillment centers to reduce last mile delivery costs. Under this gig-inspired business model, Delivio will cash out unused space in people’s homes and pay for storage (and fulfillment) services if workers own cars. I am planning.

Last mile deliveries now account for 53% of total logistics costs.

2) Decentralized fulfillment sets a new standard for all companies, not just those large enough to own their own supply chain.

Previously, centralized distribution was preferred over decentralized models. This is to allow for better bargaining with suppliers and lower storage costs (that is, it is cheaper for suppliers to ship their products in one place rather than in a few small warehouses across the country). ..

But today’s consumers are looking for goods quickly. In short, increasing transportation time from a single central warehouse to the customer’s front door is no longer worth the cost savings. In fact, the cost of customer attrition due to a poor delivery experience can outweigh the savings you can get from a centralized model.

For all these reasons, having a decentralized warehouse network is now considered the leading fulfillment solution. That said, small e-commerce retailers have historically lacked the capital to own and operate multiple warehouses, making it difficult to implement a decentralized business model … recently. Until.

3) New innovations in the supply chain as a service (SCaaS) will allow small and medium-sized businesses to expand at an affordable price.

Prior to the 1990s, outsourced logistics was rare. Today, companies around the world are aware that their warehousing and fulfillment service processing is not the most productive or cost-effective process. This is especially true for small businesses, but outsourced logistics is now gaining popularity in businesses of all sizes.

By 2021, there will be a growing enthusiasm for third-party logistics (3PL) solutions that will help companies turn fixed costs into variable costs without heavy capital expenditures and ongoing maintenance fees. In particular, 2PL and 3PL providers are in high demand from D2CeComm retailers as they can help companies grow without any upfront investment.

Modern 2PL startups like Transfix are helping companies revolutionize their fleets through advanced transportation management systems (TMS), while new 3PL companies like Flexe and Stord are on demand for growing businesses. Provides scalable warehouse solutions and cloud-based SCM software.

Outsourcing logistics are now gaining popularity in businesses of all sizes.

4) Increasing demand for ethical sourcing and sustainability will pave the way for SCM innovation.

Prior to the recent innovation in SCM technology, only the most vulnerable companies (that is, luxury fashion and cosmetic brands) invested in supply chain visibility. However, as investors set new standards for ESG compliance and demand higher levels of social and ethical awareness from consumer-supported enterprises, enterprises can double their supply chain transparency efforts. It’s more important than ever.

In addition to this urgency, there is a new law proposed by the FDA to enhance food farm-to-table traceability. FSMA Rule 204 is one such proposal that marks a major shift to what the industry calls a new era of smarter food safety. If Rule 204 is passed at this time, it will take just two years for businesses to begin complying with a strict new set of standards that require stronger food record management across foods and stronger food tracking and tracking. It seems that. system.

Rule 204 will bring positive changes to the industry, but ensuring supply chain visibility is currently the only and most difficult area for supply chain leaders to tackle, and companies around the world will anticipate it. It means you are looking for a solution. That’s why startups like Wholechain and ProQure are so exciting, and for investors, how companies can achieve supply chain trust, coordination, and transparency, as well as how to convey that transparency to consumers. That’s why it’s important to think about. Blockchain technology is one of the exciting advances that is expected to change the dynamics of this area.

Future outlook

Breaking out of the rocky foundation left by the pandemic, consumer-centric VCs have ever evaluated a company’s supply chain strategy before considering an investment to find a startup that proactively solves supply chain problems. It’s more important than that. portcos may be experienced in the future.

Jessy Schram (’22)

Jess Schram, 22, is a second-year MBA and Venture Capital Fellow at Columbia University with a background in startup consulting and digital transformation. She currently works at 14W and is focused on consumer internet and digital health & wellness investment. Her expertise in e-commerce realization and supply chain comes from a VC Fellow’s treatise with Lerer Hippeau.

