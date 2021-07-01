Windows 11s security push puts Microsoft on the road to conflict





When Microsoft debuted Windows 11 at the end of last week, the company foretold the usual advances in efficiency and design associated with the new operating system. However, Windows 11 has a less welcome scale. It’s a tougher hardware requirement that a PC can actually run. As Microsoft describes it as a security concern, even some devices currently on the market cannot be upgraded, leaving a generation of PCs stuck in Windows 10.

To run Windows 11, the device must have at least an Intel Core processor 2017 or later, or an AMD Zen 2 processor 2019 or later. You also need at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of hard drive storage. Microsoft’s proprietary $ 3,500 Surface Studio 2 desktop can be purchased from the company today, but it cannot be reduced under these requirements. Microsoft is still exploring the possibility of reducing older chips, but in any case, upgrading the operating system requires a fairly modern device.

Microsoft has a clear vision of how to help protect current and future customers and knows that our approach works. David Weston, director of enterprise and operating system security at Microsoft, wrote on Friday. Announcing Windows 11 to raise the security baseline with new hardware security requirements.

This baseline appears to rely on the Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0 chip), a component that Microsoft has required on all new Windows devices since 2016. However, it is not actually enabled on all devices, including the TPM 2.0 chip, and there is a process to activate it. Be technical and involved when feasible. Microsoft or individual PC makers offer free face-to-face assistance to enable most customers, both individuals and businesses, to enable other features such as potential TPM and Secure Boot. need to do it. In addition, some current device models currently available for purchase do not include TPM 2.0 simply because they were manufactured before the requirements were applied.

By binding the availability of Windows 11 to that particular hardware feature, Microsoft could leave a large number of devices even more vulnerable in the long run. If you can’t update to Windows 11, you can still use Windows 10, but it’s not permanent. According to analytics site StatCounteron October 14, 2025, Microsoft will end support for the 2015 operating system currently installed on 79% of Windows devices worldwide. This means that there are no security patches for many devices that cannot be migrated to Windows 11. ..

Microsoft may expect most people to buy a new Windows 11-enabled PC by then, but the horror of a decade of Windows XP migration remains in the memory of the security community. A security vulnerability discovered in XP after Microsoft stopped supporting created gap holes in millions of devices that were not upgraded to Windows 7 or later. In fact, StatCounter shows that 20 years after its first release, more than half of Windows devices are still running XP, even after numerous upgrades across the industry.

Marcin Kleczynski, CEO of antivirus company Malwarebytes, said the first major vulnerability in Windows 10 after the end of life would cause confusion and put customers in difficult situations. Microsoft is responsible for protecting our customers. If half are still using Windows 10, would you exclude them to dry them?

Microsoft declined to comment on WIRED’s record of its vision for migration and the potential for Windows 10 to become a time bomb. In a blog post on Tuesday, the company acknowledged confusion and concern about which devices would be eligible for the upgrade.

