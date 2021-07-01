Ginkgo Heart, LLC Joins Innovator Network of Health Technology & Innovation Center of the American Heart Association





Portland, Maine-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Ginkgo Heart, LLC has joined the Health Technology & Innovation Center Innovator Network of the American Heart Association. The center is focused on building and facilitating healthcare technology relationships in order to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

The Innovator Network is a consortium that connects entrepreneurs, providers, researchers and payers. Members of the Innovator Network also have access to the association’s digital guidelines, recommendations, and best-in-class science when developing digital healthcare technology. Members can build models for clinical outcome studies, significantly reduce costs for developing their own studies, help connect science and technology, provide evidence that digital platforms improve medical outcomes, and more. We are cooperating with the center in various ways. Provider and payer.

The Center aims to facilitate the rapid, efficient and effective development of healthcare technology, said the Center’s Healthtech Advisory Group, Vice-President and Senior Associate Dean of Clinical Research at Southwestern University, University of Texas. Said Eric Peterson, MD, chair of the. .. It is incredibly encouraging to see Ginkgo Heart take advantage of this consortium to broaden and deepen its involvement in this area.

We are pleased to be able to join the Innovator Network. This network provides unique access to association research and other innovative people in the field, and to achieve our goal of helping heart failure patients self-manage their illness. Useful. Ginko Heart and Heart Failure Nurse Specialist.

About the ginkgo heart

GinkgoHeart joins the Innovators Network and offers Comeum, an app that helps heart failure patients track key indicators such as weight, sodium intake, fluid intake and excretion. Patients can also track their daily medication usage, monitor symptoms such as shortness of breath and swelling of the lower body, share the results with family members and healthcare providers, and track their progress together. ..

Ginkgo Heart, LLC is committed to providing solutions that help people work to improve their cardiovascular health. Inspired by heart failure nurse professionals’ desire to help patients, Comeum provides a comprehensive yet easy way to track indicators of heart failure, allowing patients to self-manage their illness. I will be able to do it.

