Fortnite Pit Codes and Challenges: What is The Pit and Why Should I Visit?





This week, a batch of Fortnite Weekly Challenges has arrived. It’s definitely busy for a while, but it’s a good idea to look somewhere else before trying the game.

As a regular Fortnite player knows, there is Fortnite creative code that you can use to access new locations in games created in creative mode. Visit a specific location called The Pit to complete the final set of Cosmic Summer Challenges. It seems that it was released early.

Here’s all the information you need to know about what those challenges are and how to get to the pits!

Fortnite Pit Code Description: How to use the Fortnite Creative Code and how to access The Pit

If you don’t know how to use Fortnite Creative Code, it’s actually pretty easy. First, you need to go to the game and select a creative from the options on the home screen.

Then in the next menu[再生]Select and then in the menu[作成]Choose. There is an orange lift that goes to the island where you can create and visit custom maps. To use the code[アイランドコード]Select an option.

See the Fortnite Creative section of the website for more information.

The code you need to use to access ThePit is 4590-4493-7113.

What is the Fortnite Cosmic Summer Challenge Pit Challenge?

Take a headshot with The Pit (50)

To check this challenge, you need to get 50 headshots once in the pit, so make sure your aim is clear.

Eliminate players with 5 different weapons in a single match (5)

The important things here are the various weapons. Therefore, you can kill one per weapon and choose from assault rifles, shotguns, snipers, SMGs, and pistols.

Build a structure in the pit (50)

Another easy way is to just build the structure. Build 50 and you’re done.

Destroy the pit structure (50)

Instead of building, it sounds like you’re doing the opposite, but destroy it!

that’s all. Some of these can take some time to run, but fortunately nothing is too complicated here and there is a relatively simple set of challenges. Doing them will give you some bonus XP and a selection of cosmetics including the Stellar Sipper emoji.

