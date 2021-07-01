Facebook, Google, TikTok and Twitter are working on women’s abuse online





About 40% of women say they have experienced online abuse.

Four of the world’s largest social media platforms (Facebook, Google, Twitter and TikTok) are committed to improving services that make women online more secure at the United Nations Generation Equality Forum in Paris on Thursday. did.

The promise comes after more than a year of consultations by the Tim Berners-Lee Web Foundation. There, more than 120 female professionals from 35 countries gathered to discuss their online experience and workshop solutions. In an interview, Azmina Dhrodia, Senior Policy Manager on Gender and Data Rights at the Web Foundation, said that focusing on the experience of these women is important for developing the commitments signed by the company.

In an open letter also released Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg has a long list of prominent women, including Emma Watson, Gillian Anderson, Maisie Williams, Ashley Judd, Annie Lennox, Thandiwe Newton, and FKA Twigs. Asked the heads of companies, including Berg and Jack Dorsey, “Prioritize women’s safety.”

Signatories pointed out statistics showing that 38% of women worldwide are experiencing online abuse. This rises to 45% for Gen Z and Millennials. “The promise you make today should be seen as a commitment to address the abuse that women and girls around the world are suffering on your platform.”

Commitment focuses on improvements in two different areas: reporting and curation. When it comes to curation, companies are committed to providing finer-grained settings that give women more control over who can interact with their posts. They also say they use easier and more accessible languages ​​throughout the user experience and provide direct access to safety tools.

One of the prominent efforts is the promise to reduce the burden on women by proactively reducing the amount of abuse they see. Some platforms, including Twitter, already have tools that allow users to filter replies by quality, so women don’t run into abusive comments directly, but for each platform, this challenge is based on functionality. Must be addressed in different ways.

“These companies can act quickly when prioritizing issues.”

Web Foundation’s Azmina Dhrodia

When it comes to reports, the platform provides additional capabilities that allow women to track and manage their reports, tracking the movement of reported posts and gaining deeper insights into how women are being treated. Said that it can be done. It not only provides women with product and policy guidance when reporting abuse, but also enables greater ability to provide context and address languages. Help and support will be easily accessible during the reporting process.

The Web Foundation tracks companies in the light of their commitments and reports on progress annually. We also expect companies to proactively publish regular data and insights on how to implement their commitments.

But pressure on action comes from all angles, including celebrities, politicians, activists who signed the letter, and women and civil society groups involved in the talks. “It’s not just the Web Foundation that asks these companies for clarification,” Dhrodia said. “We have women and girls all over the world who are demanding action on this issue.”

She added that there were already moves from several companies to implement the changes. “One company says it’s already testing some of the prototypes we collaborated with later this year,” she said. “This shows that these companies can act quickly when they prioritize issues.”

The reach and resources of the four committed companies can have a significant spillover effect on the online women’s experience, Dhrodia said. This is an important part of ensuring women have meaningful and equal access to the Internet. world.

If the abuse remains unchecked, the consequences can be “catastrophic,” she said. “It leads women to silence and censor their voices on these platforms. It can cause psychological harm after experiencing abuse and violent threats. It also earns a living. It also has an economic impact on women who depend on these platforms. “

