iOS 15: Release Date, Public Beta, New Features, and Everything else





iOS 15 includes a number of new features for the iPhone.

Apple This story is part of an Apple event that fully covers the latest news from Apple headquarters.

It’s official: iOS 15 is coming soon. At the company’s virtual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, we first saw Apple’s next major operating system update, followed by a developer beta, and now a public beta. (The way to download iOS 15 Public Beta is as follows.) Recently, many new features appeared in iOS 14.5 in April, but you can unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask, for advertising purposes. You can prevent the app from tracking you with, choose from four, and more. Siri Voice, iOS 15 adds even more.

New features in iOS 15 include the ability to initiate FaceTime calls with Android users, ease of sharing with iMessage, and improved directions on maps. Keep reading everything you’ve learned about iOS 15. This includes when iOS 15 will be released to the public, how to download it, and some of the biggest new features.

Currently playing: Watch this: WWDC21: iOS15 and all its best features

9:56

iOS 15 Release Date: Fall 2021

Apple unveiled iOS 15 at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference on June 7th. The new operating system was first tested by developers and was available for download as a public beta on June 30th.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the final version of iOS 15 will be available in the fall. This can happen in September in parallel with the launch of the iPhone 13.

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

What’s new in iOS 15

Apple’s iOS 15 has many new features.

Apple

Here are some of the major new features in iOS 15 announced at WWDC 2021 (an overview of all the new features in iOS 15 is given below).

FaceTime Upgrades: Spatial Audio, Android and Windows Support

FaceTime provides spatial audio to make people’s voices appear to come from that position on the screen, making video chats feel more natural and realistic. FaceTime will also start to look like Zoom, allowing you to view all participants in a grid view, schedule calls, and share links to calls accessible from browsers on Google Android and Microsoft Windows devices.

Currently playing: Watch this: I found these amazing features in iOS 15 Beta

17:38

iMessage sharing feature

iOS 15 adds some new iMessage sharing features for photos, news articles, and playlists. When your friends send multiple photos via iMessage, they’re displayed in a dynamic collage format that you can swipe or tap in the Photos app to see the whole thing. If you want to access the same photo later, it’s not only stored in the new Shared with You folder, but also mixed with your favorite photos and memories.Also, news articles and playlists shared via iMessage are new in the news and Apple Music apps.[SharedwithYou]It’s on the tab.

Apple Maps gets 3D street data, AR walking direction

Apple Maps has been upgraded with more elevation data, road colors and driving routes, rich labels, 3D landmarks, and improved night modes. For public transport, you can also lock nearby public transport stops and station information to your iPhone or Apple Watch device and automatically receive updates and notifications as you board and approach the stop. If you’re traveling on foot, the new Augmented Reality feature allows your iPhone’s camera to scan nearby buildings in the area to pinpoint their exact location and determine a more accurate gait direction. This is also displayed in augmented reality.

Now Playing: Watch This: Rumors of iPhone 13 and What You Need for Your Next Apple Phone

10:51

How do you download iOS 15?

If you want to test iOS 15 before it’s released to the general public in the fall, you can download it as a public beta now (check here to see if you can run iOS 15 on your iPhone). WARNING: Beta versions are usually buggy and are not recommended for download to your primary device. However, if you want, here’s how to download beta versions of iOS 15 and iPad OS 15. (And if you’re worried about bugs, here’s how to get back to iOS 14.)

When iOS 15 is generally available in the fall (probably September), Apple will probably send you a notification that it can be updated. Or[設定アプリ]>[一般]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]You can also go to and do it manually.

For more information, there are rumors of all iPhone 13s I’ve heard so far.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/how-to/ios-15-release-date-public-beta-new-features-and-everything-else-we-know/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos