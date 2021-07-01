Ratchet & Crank Fidelity Mode Improves 120Hz TV Performance





Ratchet & Crank: The latest patch for Lift Apartment has brought a small but significant performance improvement to the game when playing using fidelity mode on a 120Hz display. According to the patch notes for game version 1.002, fidelity mode now runs at 40 frames per second instead of the previous 30 frames per second when used on 120Hz displays. This is an improvement of over 30%, which should make the game look much smoother and significantly more responsive to play in this mode.

That change primarily affects only one of the three display modes that come with PS5 games, but it’s a fascinating example of what will become possible as 120Hz TV becomes standard. It’s also an interesting workaround for Sony, which currently lacks variable refresh rate (VRR) support in the console, and says the company plans to add it in a future software update.

Works in high resolution fidelity mode

For beginners, Rift Apart originally came with three display modes: Fidelity, Performance, and Performance RT. According to Digital Foundry, the performance runs the game at 60 frames per second with resolutions 1620p to 1800p without ray tracing. Performance RT adds support for ray tracing and runs at 60 fps, but with lower resolutions between 1080p and 1440p. Finally, there is raytracing and fidelity mode to get the highest resolution from 1800p to 2160p (full 4K), but at the expense of the frame rate previously limited to 30fps.

But now, if you have a compatible 120Hz TV, its frame rate will be 40fps instead of 30. You may be confused as to why you need a 120Hz TV in the first place and why it doesn’t work with a regular 60Hz TV. After all, 60 is over 40, suggesting that it should be possible.

The reason is that for smooth motion, the game frame should ideally be evenly divided across the refresh rate of the display. For example, it’s easy to show a 30fps game on a 60Hz display. This is because a new frame is displayed after every few updates. However, other frame rates that are not evenly divided into 60 are more complex. As a result, TV makers must make great efforts to ensure that movies (usually displayed at 24 frames per second) play smoothly and do not cause judder on 60Hz displays.

As a result, 120Hz TVs can split each frame into three updates, allowing for smooth 40fps content. ResetEra users also report that playing games in this mode feels much smoother than in the previous 30fps mode.

It is worth noting that the Rift Apart was originally shipped with 120Hz support. However, this does not affect the frame rate of the game and is designed to reduce input latency instead. This mode was later removed due to compatibility issues it caused. However, the return should also improve input latency.

Of course, the ideal future is that everything supports variable refresh rates. This allows you to dynamically scale your screen to the frame rate that your game can generate, rather than being limited to any frame rate limit. This feature is already supported on Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and S consoles, modern PC graphics cards, and more and more TVs with HDMI 2.1. However, there are no signs of a PS5 console update yet.

