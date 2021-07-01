Do you have Google-Fu?





Very little code can be fully executed on the first attempt.Developer[実行]If you click, your program may produce compiler errors, runtime errors, or unexpected output.

Few options are available at that time. Experienced developers may have seen similar issues before and remembered how to fix them. Alternatively, other developers on the team may be able to recognize the problem and reach out.

But in many cases, developers have to rely on another Google-fu skill, whether the problem is particularly annoying or because there is no one around to help.

Sure, typing a few words in the search bar and pressing Enter may not seem like much skill, but the ability of developers to bend search engine results the way they want is definitely important.

Some are good at it and can find the answer quickly and easily. Others have little luck and spend countless hours chasing Internet leads without arriving at the right answer. Search engines do most of the work, but developers have different success rates because of different search timings, search targets, and search methods.

Here you can learn from Google-fu experts how to improve your unique technology.

4 Ways to Level Up Google-FuDont trusts every answer it finds. Identify the question you are really asking. The term is shown exactly. Aim for a higher level of understanding. Don’t trust all the answers you find.

The simplest search to do when a coding error occurs is the error message provided by the compiler. Usually it’s a good place to start.

Dan Hales, software developer at ASR Analytics, actually always starts by copying and pasting the error message. It’s a good way to find others asking about the exact same error message.

However, Hales cleans before searching for error messages, as the message may contain references to developer code, such as non-universal filenames, which can result in lost search results. We recommend that you upload it. Instead of copying the entire text of the error message, which can be hundreds of lines long, the developer must trim the message to find important phrases such as the name of the exception.

Nothing beats experience and knowledge.

This technique can quickly lead to an answer, especially if it is a common problem that people have seen or encountered before. However, blindly querying error messages does not solve all problems and can even confuse them if the developers are not careful.

Tim Maliyil, CEO of security firm Alert Boot, said the power of search engines is also a drawback, as anyone can post an answer without knowing what they’re talking about.

You need a basic understanding of how things work to decipher whether the answer makes sense, or whether the garbage is inefficient or just. [offering] Bad solution, Mariil said. Nothing beats experience and knowledge.

Austin Tomasik, senior software engineer at Focused Labs, said the answers could simply be out of date.

Sometimes the solution may seem like a good idea, but then, oh, this is actually 6 years old, Tomasik said. Or, they don’t mention the version they’re working on, and everything they refer to doesn’t exist in your version.You need to make sure you are looking [that]Don’t waste your time.

Identify the question you are really asking

Developer forum websites like Stack Overflow have some measures to prevent people from spreading bad advice, such as community voting to get the best response. However, these methods are not very effective for specialized questions that are rarely read or voted on. Developers still need to rely on their ability to ask accurate questions and refine their searches based on the relevance of their answers.

Search failures can be due to developers rushing to find a fix before understanding the scope of the problem, Hale said.

Many are trying to find a solution to the problem on Google, but they really don’t know what questions they are asking, he said. If you know exactly what you expect and what should happen before you start typing in Google, you can combine it with error messages to narrow your results to something more useful.

Many people are Google because they are trying to find a solution to their problem, but they really don’t know what questions they are asking.

Using a debug tool to print the value to the console while the program is running is a good way to determine the cause of the error. When Hale encounters a particularly annoying problem, he dumps a lot of information to the console looking for the section of code that is causing the error.

Creating a minimal reproducible code snippet that can reproduce the problem is another good way to isolate the problem. This way developers can focus on one error at a time and not have to worry about cross-contamination from other parts of the code base. Ultimately, understanding the code as much as possible helps developers form better searches.

According to Hales, this isn’t something that can be fixed quickly and easily, and you need to know the details of the code you’re actually using and what the code base does. Unfortunately, there is really no alternative.

5 Ways to Hone Your Skills to Read Detailed Software Development Code

Use jargon correctly

For Kristen Jackvony, Paylocity’s QA engineer, finding the right term to execute a query is all about a successful search. This is because the correct term links to important resources such as library documentation and forum discussions where someone has already asked similar issues. Wrong terms have irrelevant consequences instead. Finding the right term is the process of narrowing down your search until you find the right information.

According to Jack Bonnie, I usually use three- or four-word phrases, but usually less. Then change and tweak one of the words. Changing one word can produce different results.

Jackvony shared his experience narrowing down his search for challenging areas that are notorious for authentication issues. While trying to figure out why her browser-side code didn’t work properly, she started by searching for phrases, browser-level authentication.

However, the phrase had too broad a result, and Jackvony realized that he needed to pay particular attention to how tokens were stored in the browser. She changed the search term to focus on cookies and changed the way authentication tokens are stored in the browser as cookies. The change proved important and led her on the right path.

Changing one word can produce different results.

When I started looking at some of the answers, Jack Bonnie said I might get a better idea of ​​which word to use. When I first did the search, I was talking about tokens, and then I saw people talking about cookies. Oh, I thought I really needed cookies. Therefore, Id returns to the original query and changes the word token to a cookie.

Others can be a great resource for finding the right search terms. They may know the correct technical phrases that can improve your search without knowing how to solve your problem. As a QA engineer, Jackvony is not as familiar with specific software terms as developers. She found that developers could often create the right term very quickly when explaining what she was looking for.

Jackvony also recommends a rubber duck that speaks out loud to push the details onto the surface.

Sometimes just yelling out a problem or writing a letter to someone can help you jogging your brain, Jack Bonnie said. Suddenly you realize that you are trying to solve the wrong problem, or remember how you solved it last time.

Software Development Details 5 Ways to Make Daily Check-in More Effective for Developers

Aim for a higher level of understanding

Forums are useful and can solve common problems quickly, but developers shouldn’t just rely on those sites to solve problems.

Tomasik of Focused Labs said that while Stack Overflow remains dominant, blogs and tutorials have found it to be a better resource for certain types of problems.

When you were looking at something very specific, sometimes you could find someone who encountered it, and they wrote it in a blog post, she said.

Documentation is also a great resource and is often provided by the company that created the tool or library. Hales recommends examining the inputs and outputs that correspond to the library functions, as unexpected program output often goes back to the error output from the library functions. For example, a developer might expect a function to return an object, but it returns null due to an error.

If Im doesn’t get that object, it must be something in this method. This is because it is supposed to return that object to me.

Jackvony recommended visiting the developer site or Wikipedia to narrow down the search and read general reading about unknown terms. Useful information can be found on company blogs, official documentation, or other developer blogs. Developers with a deeper understanding of the technical principles can do better searches.

Sometimes you don’t know anything, and you’re not so used to it that you don’t even know what you don’t, Jack Bonnie said. It’s time you stop and you say, ok, let’s get back to the problem I’m trying to solve. And is this road supposed to lead me to that solution?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://builtin.com/software-engineering-perspectives/google-fu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos