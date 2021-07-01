Pharmaceutical research and development is broken.How to incorporate technology into biotechnology





Despite recent growth headlines, R & D productivity in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries is steadily declining. So, the industry, built on a bold and visionary leap of faith throughout much of the 20th century, is an innovative and entrepreneurial industry with insulin, antibiotics, soak polio vaccines, the rise of biotechnology, and monoclonal antibodies. Why do you think you are having a hard time regaining your spirit? Did it spring up?

Increasing asset development costs and extending development schedules are partially responsible. But it also reflects a more secret criminal – an increasingly conservative R & D management practice that focuses on the predictability of drug development, but the industry has led to a decade of gradual innovation. (With some notable exceptions such as antivirals / hepatitis C), immuno-oncology).

Accepting Risks in Drug Development Drug development is a risky business because it is full of failures. Only 5% of the compounds in clinical development are commercial products, and many products on the market cannot return their own development costs. Most of the R & D budget is spent on these failures and is not lost to the people in the industry. This explains why many companies primarily invest in already approved drugs. Portfolio management techniques where detailed forecasting and risk forecasting figures give a false impression of ongoing confidence in order to facilitate new drug production, minimize financial risk and introduce more predictability into the process. There is an industry-wide trend towards. pipeline.

Ironically, this attempt to reduce the perceived risk of the development process puts pharmaceutical companies in a narrower development strategy, citing the idea that pharmaceuticals enter development for predetermined purposes and narrow their development. Driven the pursuit of. These strategies (validated targets, proven mechanisms of action, and more targeted patient groups) may appear less risky on the one hand, but with higher clinical data standards, pricing, and Innovation is gradual from a commercial point of view due to recruitment barriers such as the market. Access, pricing constraints, prescribing guidelines. These narrow development strategies increase the risks associated with premature specialization and premature selection of development paths.

Pharmaceutical companies continue to overlook the tilt angle, the ability to pivot during development in the presence of new data, or the role of serendipity, taking the opportunity of what actually happened in drug development. Ignoring the role of tilt angle and serendipity is notorious for many failures before entering development, Avastin, Herceptin rotated 180 degrees by looking at Phase II data, and statins class that saw many false failures. Ignore famous examples such as the whole. Before becoming one of the biggest blockbuster classes in the industry. In most of these cases, the ability to know in advance was at odds with the willingness to explore.

There is no low-risk strategy for drug development, but there are good and bad risks, and future successful companies will not aim to reduce absolute risk, but to better identify risk. I can argue that it will be. Balance good and bad risks, known and unknown risks. It is important that the behavior of accepting inclination and contingency in development reduces the actual risk rather than the current focus on poorly understood or predicted risk.

Learning from the technology industry One way to balance the search for good risks and opportunities is to introduce options early in the drug development process. Knowing that the biological pathways are redundant and that the literature may suggest a broader role for anti-inflammatory drugs in other autoimmune indications, first a single indication, such as rheumatoid arthritis, Why test the molecule only for? In terms of unmet needs) and commercial (ie regulated environment / pricing / competitiveness)? Similarly, early prototyping of new therapies and digital combinations by adopting and integrating new technologies (clinical trial modeling, AI / machine learning approaches to discovery / target identification, panoramic characterization of patient groups, digital therapies). Will be possible. The past was unthinkable.

However, the rigorous operational infrastructure within the pharmaceutical industry is not set up to adopt this option in this way. Here you can learn lessons from the principles of the technology industry used in Skunkwork.

The Skunk Works project, as defined by Wikipedia, is a project developed by a group of relatively small, loosely structured people who research and develop projects primarily for fundamental innovation. First introduced by Lockheed Martin during World War II, this concept was widely adopted by the technology industry (Google X Innovation Labs) and was radically innovative for solving unmanageable technical problems. Encourages and supports the development of disruptive products. Former Lockheed Martin Skunk Works lead engineer Clarence Kelly Johnson said:

We are defined by the process of creating them, not the technologies we create.

Pharmaceutical companies can seek to recreate this potentially devastating Skunk Works approach by providing a small number of outsiders with access to all perspectives and technologies. Leverage traditional corporate R & D external perspectives to ask new drug candidates, design learning plans, and generate evidence early in the development process (preclinical potential if costs are significantly lower) You can increase your chances of success later. After clinical development and approval.

Covid-19 Optimistic Seeds Deloitte’s analysis shows that the slight increase in R & D investment in 2020 for the first time in six years (2.5% in 2020, 1.6% in 2019) is optimistic Suggests. However, it remains to be seen if covid-19 will prove to be a catalyst for a permanent reversal of this trend. Pre-competitive data sharing and collaboration between sectors, supportive and involved regulators, and unmet unified needs were key elements of the covid-19 vaccine success story. One of the key lessons of 2020 was that an alternative decision-making approach was the key to success. By learning from and trying to reproduce these factors, pharmaceutical companies can turn this life-changing pandemic lesson into an opportunity to withstand positive changes across the industry and in the coming years.

Photo: metamorworks, Getty Images

