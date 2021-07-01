PlayStation and Sony are awkward, game developers say





After discussing the costs displayed on Sony’s PlayStation Store yesterday across the industry, I’ve heard that Kotaku has expressed similar frustration and anger from multiple independent developers and publishers.

Two main answers to yesterday’s article highlighted the dissatisfaction of one independent developer with working with Sony to sell games on the PlayStation Store. The first was a confused number of people who were convinced that this was part of an underground plot to destroy Sony. Second, many indie game developers and publishers have been in touch, saying that Sony is far more difficult to operate and sell games than anywhere else.

It is impossible to rationalize in the former group. We’ve seen the tough numbers on Sony’s rates for visibility in the PlayStations built-in store, so we’ve reported them. Unfortunately, the plot ends there. But there’s a ton of information about how indie working with Sony is worse than Microsoft and Nintendo.

Oh yeah, there’s Nintendo to support you, so one such response begins. [Then] With Microsoft to support you [then] There is Sony that supports its own AAA machine and fucks about everyone else.

We contacted Sony to hear all these aspects, but at the time of publication they chose not to respond.

As Bloomberg reported in April, Sony has taken special care to stick to the success of the blockbuster, even the games it makes. According to the article, Japanese companies are moving away from developing small in-house games, so they stick to only the largest games. This lack of interest in small titles seems to extend to third-party developers trying to sell games on their systems.

Sony doesn’t understand the meaning of indie, an independent publisher told me via Twitter DM under anonymous terms. You are welcome. For them, indie is on a budget of less than $ 1 million.

There’s no great platform, but Sony is particularly terrible, another publisher tells me via Discord. They knew that tootheyve had a problem for a long time and told the developers that it had a problem for a long time, but they haven’t fixed anything and it doesn’t solve the problem.

The problem is not that Sony will charge a minimum of $ 25,000 to be listed in the PlayStation Storeits visible position. This is the only visible way for most indie games. The developers report that the game is completely lost without paying. Many say this is in stark contrast to both the Microsoft Store and the Nintendos Store. Both offer prominence payment methods (although the exact numbers have not yet been confirmed), but it continues to be said that they also offer many other free options.

We get people to say “I saw your game” every week [Xbox] Today’s dashboard !!, a publisher of small indie titles taught me. The Xbox UI feels confusing, but it’s actually a bit interesting as there are lots of different places and spaces to feature the game.

On the other hand, Switch was told that there are spots that appear without paying for features and for e-shops. New releases, deals, a list of all these types.And they have new releases and decent discounts[発見]You can also put it in the tab.

In response to Iain Garners’ original thread on the mysterious Platform X, several other indies have also spoken out earlier. The theme was how low sales on the PlayStation were compared to other platforms.

Mattthew Wright of WhiteThorn Games has released a pie chart showing the percentage of sales across the console. Switch is down 60%, Xbox is down about 30%, Steam is down about 7%, and PlayStation is down 3%.

Indie developer and publisher Cristian Botea did the same, with staggering 91.5% on Steam, 7.6% on Switch, 0.6% on Xbox, and 0.3% on PlayStation.

Another publisher, who wants to remain anonymous, gave me the exact sales of one small indie release I named, but asked me to refrain from doing so. The game sold about 20,000 copies on the Xbox, but only 7,000 on the PlayStation.However, with regard to the DLC release, the Microsoft console has shifted 2,000 units, but On Sony, and [this is] To date, it’s not a fucking joke, 7.

It’s also mentioned that the main reason for these low numbers is not the lack of marketing, but the spending thousands of dollars on targeted ads that work well in other formats. Instead, based on conversations with various developers, the numbers reflect how difficult it is to find a game on the PlayStation if it’s not covered very often, and how difficult it is to be featured on the PlayStation sale. There seems to be.

If the store doesn’t have a place where players can find new / interesting games, the indie publisher has to talk to me and literally use the search feature to find the game. [them] 30%?

In the deleted tweets, try to find my game, yeah, written by another independent developer [on PlayStation] Without typing … this was a general copy from those who responded to Garners’ original thread. While the PlayStation doesn’t have a clever way to make newly released games stand out, both the Xbox and Switch have a clear section to focus on them right away.

Access to sales was another major aspect of Garners Invective. This has also been confirmed by the developers and publishers who contacted Kotaku. The worst, an independent publisher told me. These days you can only invite to promotions. You can no longer set custom discounts. There are no publisher / developer sales. And these invitations are … insane. They usually suggest something about 40-50% by default, and you have to make the opposite suggestion. You will always ask yourself, shit, I have to give them 30 percent, otherwise they will probably exclude me. If you’re aiming for a stable pricing policy on other platforms at the same time … God, it’s just frustrating to ruin your strategy.

Cristian Botea tweeted publicly to explain how difficult it is to get for sale. He added good luck fighting your way through a copy-pasted message telling you to wait for an invitation that never comes.

Finding a way to sort by a new release date, as if it's not hard to find yet, will fill you with unreleased games.

When you ask any of these industry numbers what Microsoft and Nintendo are better than, the answer is always the same. Communication.

It helps every part of the process, one indie publisher tells me about Microsoft’s quick response. Eric Freeman, an independent developer of DejaVu, tells me on Twitter. In addition to reducing sales, I have never been asked for money. And everyone on the ID @ Xbox team was incredibly nice and responsive. He further elaborated on how Microsoft repeatedly invited them to sell and simplified the process.

Hey, they invite you to the show, another publisher tells me. They not only invite you if you are already popular, but also try to invite high quality games regardless of whether you already know them. And the game pass. The game pass is a thing and it offers good value.

On the other hand, it is said that communication with Sony is extremely difficult. Indie developer Red Thread Games’ Ragnar Trnquist tweeted his frustration. He was a well-established developer with a solid track record, but I honestly don’t know who to contact to make the console a sale. It’s like trying to be heard in the vacuum of the universe.

If I can’t literally talk to someone on the platform about the problem, agree with the publisher about Discord, and the problem lasts for weeks, it only causes the problem.

Of course, things are all in the sun on other platforms, but the central message was that things were getting worse for Sony indies. Nintendo has learned some very weird details, such as how to prevent developers from deploying patches larger than 200MB without special permission, but in general no one thinks it’s close to ideal. But people are much more happy with the experience and sales at Microsoft and Nintendo consoles.

Crazy, Nintendo has only listened to it after years, and now the revered indie publishers offer some of the best tools for developers to actually control the game. Told me. So you have full control over your game’s Switch discounts whenever you want, at any discount level you like. Steam is the only other platform that makes it possible.

He points out that Switch has many ways to introduce you without paying.New releases, deals, lists of all these types, and they offer new releases and decent discounts[発見]You can also put it in the tab. [Im] Not surprisingly, but at least it’s a discovery method. People will be able to find our game and will sell a decent number on Switch.

Then pause and add.

Visit the PlayStation Store and try to find a particular game.

