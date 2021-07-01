Facebook, Google, TikTok and Twitter are committed to improving women’s safety online





Facebook, Google, TikTok and Twitter are committed to combating online abuse and improving the safety of women on the platform. At the United Nations Generation Equality Forum in Paris, four tech giants made a promise.

The pledge follows four consultations arranged by the Web Foundation over 11 months. The organization then held several policy design workshops in April, “developing a prototype centered on the experience of women most affected by online abuse.” Two main themes emerged. A curation with a broad recommendation of “building a better way for women to manage safety online” and a report calling for “implementing improvements to the reporting system”.

Tech companies have promised to provide users with finer-grained settings for users who can view, comment, reply, and share posts. Access to easier navigation and safety features, a simpler and more accessible language throughout the user interface, and “proactively reducing the amount of abuse” encountered by women are also commitments.

When it comes to reports, Facebook, Google, TikTok, and Twitter say they will allow users to track and manage filed reports, as well as increase the ways women can access and assist in performing the reporting process. I will. .. Other efforts include “allowing greater ability to deal with context and language” and “providing more policy and product guidance when reporting abuse”.

According to the Web Foundation, companies have promised to implement their solutions within a specific time frame. They provide insights and data on how they are implementing their commitments. The Web Foundation also publishes an annual report on progress.

More than 200 celebrities have signed open letters to the CEOs of four companies, encouraging them to act on their promises. Among those who signed the letter were actors Emma Watson and Gillian Anderson, MPs Diane Abbott and Jess Phillips, Creative Commons CEO Catherine Stihler, and former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard. I will.

According to the Web Foundation, 38% of those identified as women have experienced online abuse. Gen Z and Millennial women figures will rise to 45%. Colored women, and women in LGBTQIA + and other marginalized communities, often experience much more severe abuse.

Meanwhile, Facebook has just opened the Women’s Safety Hub, which describes platform tools for enhancing privacy and security. We also run training sessions to make these tools available to people. In addition, the hub has resources for victims of abuse. Facebook has developed a hub with the support of non-profit partners around the world. Hub resources will soon be available in 55 languages.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/facebook-google-tiktok-twitter-womens-safety-143654283.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos