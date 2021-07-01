Instagram boss says it’s no longer a photo sharing app





Facebook has focused on competing with TikTok and YouTube in a short video clip, so the Instagram director has declared it “no longer a photo sharing app.”

Adam Mosseri, Facebook executive for Instagram, said: “We are no longer a photo sharing app.”

The shift from what many analysts consider to be Facebook’s most important engine of revenue growth is for more than a billion Instagram users when young people are already spending more time on other apps. There is a risk of alienating some.

Instagram also prioritizes private messaging, e-commerce, and influencers over the original mainstay of friends posting photos in feeds, Moselli said in a video posted online Wednesday, owned by ByteDance. Pointed out a “huge” competition with TikTok.

He told Instagram users in an internal survey that the “best” reason to use the app was to “entertain.”

Social media companies are increasingly demanding to reposition themselves as entertainment and shopping destinations. This is easier to monetize and may have less content moderation issues than personal personal posts.

Meanwhile, many of these personal photos are migrating to Facebook-owned messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Apple’s iMessage, and Telegram. At the same time, new generation social apps such as Discord, Clubhouse, Poparazzi and BeReal are gaining attention from venture capitalists after years of reduced investment in Facebook alternatives.

“To be honest, there is a lot of competition right now. TikTok is huge and YouTube is even bigger and there. [are] There are many other start-ups, “says Mosseri. “It means change,” he added, on Instagram in the coming months.

Instagram has already added more prominent links to its short video rival, Reels, and Shop, a collection of posts from retailers and influencers. Soon, Mosseri plans to insert more of these types of posts into the main newsfeed, including those from accounts that users haven’t followed yet.

Still, Instagram users generally seem to like the app as it is. The platform is rated 4.7 out of 5 on Apple’s US and UK App Stores, based on over 24 million reviews.

In the UK, like anywhere else, Facebook dominates consumer mobile habits alongside Google. According to a recent survey by UK media regulator Ofcom, the two companies make up nine of the top ten apps ranked by the amount of time they spend and the percentage of the adult population who use them, with YouTube 1st place, Instagram is 6th place.

Instagram is also popular among teens, saying that nearly a quarter of 16-34 year olds are the main social media apps.

However, Instagram’s reach on the iPhone fell by 18 percentage points in 2020 compared to 2019, and Ofcom found that young teenagers are more and more attracted to TikTok than Instagram and its rivals Snapchat. .. The time spent on all Facebook apps in the UK dropped from 36 minutes in 2019 to 29 minutes a day in 2020, while ByteDance surged to 20 minutes last year.

