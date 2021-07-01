Everything you need to know about Destiny 2s Solstice Of Heroes 2021





Destiny 2

Bungee

I thought it was time to get information about the 2021 Solstice of Heroes, which will be available in Destiny 2 next week. And today the day became clear.

This year’s Solstice will be released on Tuesday, July 6th and will run in less than a month. Vault of Glass Master Mode will also be released on the same day, with more details on it coming soon at TWAB.

From that sound, this year’s Solstice is very similar to the last two years. Yes, we will certainly return to EAZ again for similar roof hopping and boss killing and chest opening.

Again it has an elemental component, and this is how it is described for this event:

Elements are assigned to each day of the month-long event. The Guardian must match the attack with the Daily Element in order to charge one of the four unique Elemental Buffs. On Prism Day, Guardians can charge all four buffs, but only one can be activated at a time.

Destiny 2

Bungee

This sounds like last year, but I’m not sure if there are any differences. Prism Day sounds at least new. You can also now choose to activate the buff instead of auto-activating the buff as soon as you get enough stack. This often wasted buffs.

As unveiled during part of Splicer’s early season, this year’s event has new weapons. This is a legendary shotgun that players can get during the event, and I think additional roles will come from the Solstice package.

There is again Solstice Armor that can be upgraded by completing the EAZ Challenge, and Eververse will sell Elemental Glow as an ornament. We hope this will result in less drama than in the last few years. This time the glow style is different, this time the armor is not cracked, but there are many sparkling accents on the existing Solstice aesthetic variations.

It’s a little hard to get too excited about all this. It looks like the same Solstice event as in the last two years of EAZ, but with a few tweaks. Also, like most events, there is a lot of emphasis on Eververse. I would like to know if there are real new enemies and bosses in EAZ, or if they will also be recycled. At first I thought EAZ was cool, but after three years here it feels like a haunted forest. If my theory spreads and EDZ enters the content vault when the Queen of Witches attacks, EAZ could accompany it.

Destiny 2

Bungee

There is a sneak suspicion that something might confuse the festival with respect to the remaining narrative aspects of the Splicer season that haven’t come yet. This seems to be a celebration that the saints hinted at, but we know that the conflict with Vex / Savathun / Lakshmi is not over yet. Even if Solstice itself is repeated, I think there may be something that makes it quite lively during one of these weeks. But that’s probably not the case when it was first released on Tuesday.

I’ll be looking for a little more information, and I’ll update it when I find something relevant. stay tuned.

