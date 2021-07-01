How mobile growth consultancy Phiture soared from a simple start to becoming an industry leader





The award-winning mobile growth consultancy Phiture (pronounced feature and pronunciation) celebrated a milestone of 100 employees last month. Founded in 2016 with the vision of leading mobile growth, the company is helping international brands expand their app’s user base and succeed in the mobile space. Phiture has a positive impact on millions of app users worldwide from its Berlin office by helping clients improve the quality and reach of their mobile products.

Founders Moritz Daan and Andy Carvell noticed an imminent change in the mobile industry while working as growth managers. Mobile marketing is still an early area, and they have begun developing new strategies focused on optimizing the entire life cycle and goal-achieving process, from recognition and acquisition, engagement and retention to monetization. .. Their experience laid the foundation for the company and later evolved into a mobile growth stack, which has since become a well-known systematic framework for overall mobile growth that has become the industry blueprint.

In less than five years, Phiture has become one of the leading app marketing companies. Delivering highly specialized services to the world’s most famous brands, app store optimization (the process of increasing visibility and conversion in major mobile marketplaces to facilitate organic downloads), CRM and retention, performance Famous for his key expertise in marketing and subscription optimization. ..

Phiture has won numerous awards at the 2019 App Growth Awards, including the Agency of the Year and Best Retention Campaigns, and has been recognized for outstanding innovation by The Drum and Braze Torchie Awards. However, Managing Director Pablo Penny believes that reaching 100 employees could be the greatest achievement ever, and represents a new chapter in that meteorite journey.

He states: It’s a great milestone and Im is amazed at how far we have gone. We have grown organically from 30 employees to 100 in just a few years, and in 2021 alone we have 50 new Fiturians. We were inspired by how we built a diverse team of collaborative and talented people. Everyone is committed to the success of the company and we guarantee that we will provide excellent service to our clients.

Industry and client growth

Penny attributed the company’s success to the motivation and talent of the Phiture team, but the surge in demand for app marketing expertise also plays a role. According to marketing intelligence tool Sensortower, app store revenue will exceed $ 100 billion in 2020, and that number is expected to grow to about $ 270 billion by 2025.

Despite Covid-19, Phitures experts have adapted to the challenges of a dynamic mobile environment, leading the company to the most memorable milestone. Penny: Our clients include many technology and mobile-first companies, adding more and more global brands and household names to our portfolio. The companies we work with are looking for an agile and clear ROI-driven approach to business challenges, and our team always meets their needs with unique data insights and innovations. We are responding from the front.

Phitures’ holistic and complete goal-achieving process approach began with user acquisition and worked in tandem with CRM, retention, and monetization to become an industry standard.

Sharing knowledge and educating the teams we work with has always been at the heart of our core values. When we work with our clients, it’s very transparent that it’s important for them to understand our work, internalize their practices and fully understand their business implications. had.

Penny has attributed much of his success to his talented staff and feels lucky to be one of the top destinations for ambitious mobile practitioners.

Having a great international talent is irreplaceable for us. With representatives from 41 countries, it helps us to better understand our global portfolio of brands and apps.

Future milestones

When asked about Phiture’s next steps, Penny claims that the company has set out to build the world’s largest mobile growth consultancy and become the dominant market player.

We want to build a foothold in key regions and become a true global consultant. With offices in Asia, the United States and other major European capitals, it will grow to hundreds of employees over the next few years. But our top priority is to continue investing in our talent pool to develop the next generation of leaders who are home to the best talent in the industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedrum.com/industryinsights/2021/07/01/how-phiture-mobile-growth-consultancy-went-humble-beginnings-industry The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos