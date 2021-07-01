Facebook, Google, TikTok and Twitter are making unprecedented efforts to combat women’s abuse on the platform – World Wide Web Foundation





Four of the world’s largest tech companies, Facebook, Google, TikTok and Twitter, are making a bold move today at the United Nations Generation Equality Forum in Paris to tackle online abuse and improve women’s safety on the platform. Announced.

In discussions on gender-based violence and abuse online, women have more control over who can comment or reply to their posts, what to see online, when to see, and how to see it. We have stated that we need to choose more. Women also reiterated the need for an improved reporting system to better support when they receive violent or abusive content.

The company promises:

Build better ways for women to manage their safety online in the following ways:

A woman who provides easy navigation and access to safety tools using a simpler and more accessible language throughout the user experience that provides finer-grained settings (users who can view, share, comment, reply to posts, etc.) Reduce the burden on women by actively reducing the amount of abuse they do

Implement the reporting system improvements in the following ways:

Women help during the reporting process, providing more policies and product guidance when reporting abuse, enabling greater ability to deal with contexts and languages ​​that provide users with the ability to track and manage reports. And establish additional ways to access support

Companies are working on investigating and testing prototypes and solutions developed during the workshop. This includes the ability for women to better manage the users who can participate in their posts, more options for filtering certain types of content, and the ability for users to track and manage abuse reports. Includes features that enhance the reporting system. Enterprises also ensure that solutions are addressed within a set and clear time frame, and regularly publish and share meaningful data and insights on progress in implementing these commitments. The Web Foundation reports annually on how technology companies have made progress in achieving these efforts.

If companies can design the most marginal women’s solutions on their platforms, they can create a safer online experience for everyone.

The commitment brings together 120 professionals from technology companies, civil society, academia, and governments in more than 35 countries to create product solutions that address specific issues based on the personas of five prominent women whose identities intersect. It was developed in a joint policy design workshop. This process, the first project of the Tech Policy Design Lab, is a new approach to how technology companies address key challenges, with the experience of the most affected people at the heart of solution design. We are working on an open and collaborative process.

For too long, women have been harassed, attacked and subsequently silenced in online spaces on a daily basis. This is a major threat to the development of gender equality, said Azmina Dhrodia, Senior Policy Manager at the Web Foundation. These four companies have the power to curb this abuse and improve the online experience of hundreds of millions of women and girls through resources and reach. We now have the opportunity to work with key experts from different sectors to collaborate on solutions that can lead to real change. The commitment they made today is celebrated as a major victory and should serve as a starting point for businesses to address abuse of women as a top priority.

Today’s announcement represents an important step in tackling widespread online abuse that affects millions of women around the world and increases the threat to the development of gender equality. Statistics are harsh, with 38% of women worldwide experiencing direct abuse online, rising to 45% in Generation Z and millennials. Abuse is often much more serious for colored women, especially black women, women in the LGBTQ + community and other marginalized groups.

Scheaffer Okore, director of policy and advocacy for women political leaders, pointed out how public attention contributed to abuse. In my role in politics, I have been abused and threatened countless times. As a woman, being visible in politics, advocacy, or other areas can itself trigger abuse.

The consequences of this abuse are devastating and can cause mental and physical harm, silence women’s voices, and financially hurt those who rely on technology platforms for their livelihoods.

Journalist Arzu Geybulla talked about the consequences of abuse on her role as a reporter. My reputation as a credible journalist has undermined the credibility of my press by harassing questions and disseminating false information.

These commitments are significant victories and can lead to real change. Together, we can build a digital space that is safer for women and girls, and therefore for everyone.

Visit the project microsite to learn more about how these commitments were developed, an innovative policy design workshop approach, and recommendations and design suggestions.

Thanks to everyone who participated in the consultations and workshops. We would also like to especially thank the design companies Feminist Internet and Craig Walker for leading this work.

