In the turmoil, Chick-fil-A remains a leader in customer satisfaction





Topeka, Kansas (WIBW)-Chick-fil-A dominates the fast food industry’s customer satisfaction index, despite the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the industry.

According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, restaurants lost $ 120 billion between March and May 2020 as the industry was disrupted by COVID-19 guidelines and blockades during the global health crisis. By that point, he said customer satisfaction with both full-service and limited-service restaurants had already declined.

According to a survey from April 2019 to March 2020, ACSI said customer satisfaction with the accommodation and food service industry fell by 1.3%, with a total score of 77.9 out of 100. ..

ACSI Managing Director David Van Amsterdam, even before COVID-19, delivery has rapidly become the name of the game, and consumers are increasingly looking for alternative delivery options. Millennials have driven ships, and the rise of third-party delivery services such as Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, and Uber Eats has given consumers more choice and convenience. But the pandemic has shattered points ever since. Innovation is key to the success of both fast food and full-service chains, and it’s especially important to engage digitally with customers through reliable mobile apps.

According to ACSI, customer satisfaction with full-service restaurants fell below 80 for the second time in history. Of the 12 major full-service chains, seven reported reduced customer satisfaction and only one reported improvement. This shows that even before the pandemic began, seating chains struggled to satisfy their customers.

To make matters worse, ACSI said the full-service restaurant industry was less satisfied with important takeouts and deliveries as pandemic guidelines grew. Customers are said to be the happiest when they eat.

According to ACSI, LongHorn Steakhouse, which has been stable for the third consecutive year, has become a new leader with a score of 81. Meanwhile, Texas Roadhouse, the leader in the 2020s, has fallen to 80. Cracker Barrel, Olive Garden and Red Lobster are all tied on an industry average. Red Lobster is the only full-service restaurant to improve.

According to ACSI, the rest of the full-service restaurants, including Outback Steakhouse, TGI Friday’s, Applebee’s, Denny’s, Red Robin, Ruby Tuesday, and Chile, are all below industry averages.

Looking at the fast food side of the industry, customer service fell 1.3% to 78, the lowest score since 2015, according to ACSI. Customer satisfaction declined in 11 of the 18 brands, with most changes less than 2. %. He said the fast food aspect is positioned to work better than restaurants that dine in COVID-affected markets, thanks to a business model that already includes drive-through and delivery.

ACSI said Chick-fil-A remained the industry leader at 84, despite a 2% decline. It said Chick-fil-A was the first in both restaurant segments for the sixth consecutive year. Chipotle came in second, with Panera Bread, Arby’s, Domino, Subway, Dunkin and KFC all in third.

According to ACSI, when Domino became the new pizza leader, three other competitors were defeated. For the first time since 2009, Domino has defeated Papa John’s in customer satisfaction. It is said that Pizza Hut came penultimate and Little Caesars remained in the last place.

According to ACSI, Dunkin was ahead of Starbucks in 2020. Taco Bell lags behind KFC, and newcomer Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is in the bottom five in terms of customer satisfaction. As for the Burger chain, Wendy’s is said to have been tied to Burger King, Sonic came next, and Jack in the Box came last.

However, ACSI said McDonald’s has fixed the bottom of the fast food category for customer satisfaction. Even with a 1% rise, the chain is said to have come last.

