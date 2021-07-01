Google allows automatic deletion of one-time passwords in India





Google, a search engine giant in Washington, is launching a range of new features in its messaging app in India, including using machine learning technology to automatically categorize messages.

“The new experience uses machine learning technology to automatically categorize messages into categories such as individuals, transactions, and one-time passwords. [OTPs] And it helps you easily find the most important messages that need it, “Google said in a statement on the Google India blog.

“That is, bank transactions and invoices[取引]Conversations with numbers filtered into tabs and saved[個人]You can easily find it on the tab. “

Google has also updated its messaging app to automatically remove one-time passwords to prevent disposable codes from clogging your inbox.

According to Google, the sorting process is done on the device, so it should work offline as well.

The way the company uses a machine learning model to categorize messages is very similar to what is already provided in Gmail’s email.

“We will be rolling out in English over the next few weeks on Indian Android smartphones running Android 8 and above. These features are optional and can be managed in the settings.”

A Google spokeswoman declined to comment on whether this feature could be seen for release abroad.

Future automatic OTP removal and short message service category features are optional and can be managed in the settings. To try out the features, users must use the latest version of the Google Messages app.

“To keep your inbox clean, you also have the option to automatically remove your one-time password 24 hours after receiving it, so you don’t have to spend time manually removing your password.” The statement said.

Google recently launched an Indian news showcase to help local news organizations and publishers create high-quality content featured on Google’s news and discover platforms.

Showcase is the company’s licensing program that pays news organizations for digital content.

In India, Google pays 30 national, regional, and local news organizations to curate content. Google also said it is paying news organizations to give readers access to content with paywalls.

Google News Showcase already has transactions signed by 700 news publications in more than 12 countries, including Germany, Australia, the United Kingdom and Japan, and discussions are underway in other countries as well.

Last year, Google announced a $ 10 billion Indian Digitization Fund, investing in partnerships and equity interests, including “making all Indians accessible and accessible in their own language at an affordable price.” ..

(With input from ANI)

(Edited by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Praveen Pramod Tewari)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zenger.news/2021/07/01/google-to-allow-auto-deletion-of-one-time-passwords-in-india/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos