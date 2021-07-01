Impact of COVID 19 on HR innovation





We at HRE and HR Tech Conference have begun the annual process to determine the top HR products for 2021. This is the most prestigious award in the entire HR technology industry and has a history of more than 20 years. For readers unfamiliar with the process, it begins with a new product submission and a call for enhancements to existing products. This is usually well over 100. Then spend a few days (actually it takes at least a week, to be honest), review all submissions and make the first list of products we want to see. From there, we’ll have a few rounds of demos and internal discussions to create a final list of winners.

While real-world product demonstrations provide information to use to select award-winning products, reading, ranking, and categorizing the entire list of over 100 submissions always reveals some interesting HR technology trends. Will be. It’s too early to publish product details for review, but share common findings from submitted reviews and investigate how they affect organizations thinking about new HR technologies. I found it interesting.

Here are three important observations:

Increasing attention is being paid to talent management.

In 2021, the number of submitted solutions in the general category of talent management increased significantly. This is because, traditionally, programming solid content in this category for the HR Tech Conference itself has been somewhat difficult, as well as finding interesting and innovative solutions for top HR products. It was interesting to me. One of the reasons I think it’s driving the growth is that the organizations that technology providers follow are thinking about talent management differently than ever before. For example, rather than structuring and architecting talent management into familiar silos for learning, successor development, reward management, etc., conversation and product direction is skill analysis and development, coaching, internal mobility, etc. Machine learning technology to enhance AI and talent processes and optimize results. As a result, the talent management category is currently evolving significantly.

The experience of employees is the king.

This probably won’t surprise anyone following marketing and messaging from many major HR technology solution providers, but in the trend that has been taken over from 2019 and 2020, for example, all solution providers This year’s employee experience concept. Among the factors driving this trend are the ongoing design and development of workplace technologies that look, feel and work like successful user-centered tools such as Netflix, Uber and Amazon. But more recently, employee experience has expanded beyond mere design, or UX, to the goal of providing better information, decision support, and feedback to users of HR technology. Really interesting and innovative solutions in this area are thinking as well as completing HR data and transactions, such as updating employee addresses in HR systems. Currently, the focus on employee experience in HR technology is on employee journeys that ultimately lead to updates to the HR system. In fact, the Journey term is now actually used by several different major HR technology companies.

Talent acquisition innovation continues.

Given the labor market turmoil since March 2020, the continued development of solutions designed to help organizations find, engage and ultimately hire new hires is of some interest. Worth Or dismissing staff has a lasting spillover effect on the demand for advanced talent acquisition technology (and subsequent investment in development). If that actually happens in 2020, these effects seem to be relatively short-lived, and the growing demand for new talent tools for those that are rapidly becoming a tight labor market is the rise of innovation. In this market segment brought another wave. I don’t know the exact numbers, but I’m guessing that almost half of the submissions we received for the top HR products in 2021 were concentrated in this area. A few years ago, I heard someone in the talent acquisition technology market say. We are constantly comparing finding the right candidates for a role with finding needles in a haystack. But for years, most talent acquisition technologies have simply helped grow haystacks, making it even more difficult to identify suitable candidates. With the latest talent acquisition technology, providers can embrace the latest technology approaches such as AI and advanced analytics to make this job faster, easier and better for both employers and candidates. The focus is on making good matches.

As I write this, we are about to dive into the first demo of the top HR products in 2021. I’m really excited to learn more about the latest information on HR innovation. The industry is more vibrant and innovative than ever, with both long-time industry leaders and emerging players achieving results for their customers, pushing each other in competitive markets, and enabling HR leaders and HR teams to excel. I am trying to demonstrate it. Their role.

