Ghost of Tsushima appearing on PS5 in the new director’s cut





The all-new island rivals more gorgeous screenshots.Screenshot: Sony

Sucker Punch’s epic action-adventure game Ghost of Tsushima will be even more spectacular with the release of the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on August 20th. An extended release with a whole new island to explore and PlayStation 5 specific extensions such as tactile feedback and Japanese lip sync.

Officially announced today on the PlayStation blog post, Ghost of Tsushima Director Cut is an enhanced version of the hit game, including all additional content released since its first release almost a year ago. In addition to all of its goodness, Director’s Cut will introduce players to Iki Island, Tsushima’s sister island. Also, Iki, who was invaded at the same time in the original game, offers a whole new chapter in the story of Samurai Hero Sakai Jin when traveling to Iki to investigate rumors of the existence of Mongolia. His investigation involves him in an event that forces him to face trauma from the past.

Iki Island.Screenshot: Sony

In addition to the vast new settings, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut also features the PlayStation 5-specific extensions, including Japanese lip-sync, that one player has been asking for since the game’s launch. Players seeking the credibility of Japanese voice actors no longer have to fight the jarring English lip-sync. I will replay the game only with that experience.

Other PlayStation 5 enhancements include DualSenses magical tactile feedback and trigger support, 3D audio improvements, faster loading times, 4K resolution options, and a frame rate targeting 60 frames per second.

The tricky part is how to buy this new version. If you already have Ghost of Tsushima on your PlayStation 4, you can purchase a Directors Cut upgrade for PS4 for $ 20. If you own a PS4 version and want to upgrade to a PS5 version, it costs $ 30. If you buy Directors Cut for PS4 and decide to upgrade to PS5 later, you can upgrade for $ 10. Or, if you don’t own the game at all, you can buy the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS5 for $ 70. Also, if you buy it on PS4, you can buy it for $ 60. The console transition period is great, isn’t it?

