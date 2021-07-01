Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance





Dungeons & Dragons: The Dark Alliance has just graced the game scene and there are still some areas to polish, but no one can argue that the characters aren’t just great! But in a typical dungeon & dragons, the folklore is so rich that it’s no wonder Wolfger has some hidden stories that many of you may not know!

Poor but mighty barbarians have experienced lifelong struggles, love, slavery, and in some cases crime. That said, after learning these facts, it’s almost certain that you’ll love Wolfger even more. This wonderful barbarian is full of secrets as well as power, some of which are a bit strange.

11 Part of the Elk Tribe 10

Like most barbarians, Wolfger was part of a fairly powerful tribe within Ice Winddale. His father was a prominent member of the Elk tribe and was able to respect Wolfger quite a bit.

From an early age, Wolfger was given the job of a standard-bearer. It was a great honor and it definitely helped shape him as a person. Interestingly, Wolfger began his life as an Elk and spent the last days in the same way.

Saved by 9Bruenor

You may already know that the legendary Bruner Battlehammer treats Wolfger as his son, but the beginning of their unbreakable relationship wasn’t as affectionate as you might think. Eventually, the Elk and many other barbaric tribes of Ice Winddale launched an attack on Tentown. In response to the wind of this attack, Drizzt warned Bruenor to allow dwarves to drop on barbarians.

Most of the tribes were completely wiped out, and the dwarves chose to kill the surviving but injured barbarians. Eventually, Bruner chose to oppose this, instead taking Wolfger to his care and enslaving him for five years and one day. They formed a bond as a father and son and became as intimate as they were in the Dark Alliance.

8 Almost married Catti-brie

If you’ve read The Crystal Shard, it’s no wonder Wulfgar is almost married to Catti-brie. After all, as soon as he arrived and settled in his life at Bruner, he seemed to have feelings for her.

Eventually, the two got engaged and fell in love altogether, but he was angry for six horrific years after Wolfger sacrificed his freedom to escape Katiburi. After escaping and reuniting with Katiburi, his mind changed. With anger and frustration he eventually beat Katiburi and left his life with embarrassment, where Katiburi fell for Dritz and Wolfger for a woman called Delhi Curty.

7 Married Delhi Curty

While away, Wolfger worked as a bouncer in Ruscan’s tavern and eventually met a girl who had fallen for him. This woman, known as Delhi Curty, chased Wolfger along his journey and urged him to become a better man.

The two did not have children together, instead they took them under their care, as Bruner did to him. Unfortunately, Delhi was killed while chasing Wolfger on his adventure, he mourned her loss and gave her a proper burial.

6 A wise sword killed his wife

It wasn’t safe, but in the first place, Delhi chased Wolfger throughout all his adventures. So when he returned to Catti-brie, it was difficult for Delhi to get past the clear chemistry they had. After confronting Catti-brie about her jealousy, she lost the will battle with Catti-brie’s sword Khazi d’hea. With this control, Delhi left Corson with Katiburi and was dangerously lost in the world alone.

Eventually, the sword drove Delhi north, and after the sword chose a better, more powerful creature to wield it, was forced to kill her by a group of orcs.

5 He made the strongest weapon Bruner

Once in a lifetime, dwarves create the best weapons ever. It is known to require several weeks of work, almost hallucinating. It’s the peak of their blacksmithing skills and what every dwarf wants to do.

Related: Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance-Strange facts I didn’t know about Drizzt Do’Urden

When Bruenor began this ritual process, he created the legendary Aegis Fang, an incredibly powerful warhammer that contained great magic. In a typical Bruner fashion, he gave Wolfger this unique weapon. It’s the weapon he sees using in the Dark Alliance.

Trigger Warning: Reference to Rape

4 He didn’t always live an honest life

Although Wolfger may seem like a kind and compassionate type who always fights for the right thing. However, this was not always the case, but it is worth mentioning that this was after six years of torture. Nevertheless, Wolfger was banished from Laskan after being involved in an attempted assassination of Captain Dudermont, and he and his friend Morik became highwaymen for several months.

Poor Wolfger was accused of assaulting a woman named Mrs. Meralda who had been in great trouble while alone and instead deceived her husband. Nevertheless, he took the child under his wings and took care of her as much as he could.

3 he adopted a child

Wolfger and Delhi eventually took Mrs. Meraldas’ child to care and named her Corson. Both of them seemed to offend her and love her as themselves, as Bruner did to Wolfger. Corson was often at risk, but in the end Wolfger always put his daughter in front of his life.

After the unfortunate death of Delhi, Wolfger decided that it was best to bring Corson back to his parents. That way she can lead a safe and fulfilling life. This could not be offered in an adventurous lifestyle.

2 he was reincarnated

In typical D & D practices, death is not permanent. And while Wolfger actually worshiped Tempas, his death allowed him to share the same afterlife as the Katiburi given to him by the goddess Mielikki. But decades after a beautiful afterlife, the group came across an option. Reborn to save Drizzt’s life or to pass on to the afterlife of Tempus warriors. Wolfger initially wanted to go to the afterlife of the warrior, but his loyalty to Dritz reborn him. He was reincarnated as Holov, the son of Alfalin, a prominent member of the Elk tribe.

1 He had four children

Thankfully, Wolfger settled in the Elk tribe and had four impressive children, only three of whom survived. After a while, he became three children, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

In a traditional barbaric style, his two daughters married a bear and seal tribe that helped bring the three tribes together. His only son, properly named by Blue Norson, became the chief of the Elk tribe. Overall, Wolfger didn’t do that terrible thing with his final family!

