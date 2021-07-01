Google sold $ 2.5 million in AI to the Pentagon to recover its Covid-19





Google has various transactions with US defense agencies. One unreported contract from 2020 … [+] Shows how its cloud and AI tools can help the Pentagon. (Photo by Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Getty Images

In fear of big tech sales of AI technology to the Pentagon, Google will provide the Pentagon with cloud software and artificial intelligence tools, and the Pentagon will deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a private agreement so far. Assisted.

The $ 2.5 million deal, details obtained through a FOIA request, shows that Carahsoft, a partner in Reston, Virginia, has provided the U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) with a cloud and AI tools for tech giants. .. Homeland Security Initiatives of the Department of Defense (DOD). Construction will begin in May 2020 and will continue for a year and is currently complete.

More specifically, the contract outlines how to use Google software to help organize Pentagon data to support a DoDCOVID-19 pandemic or other emergency response. It will integrate, integrate, analyze, and disseminate important information to support the DOD Covid-19 pandemic response and other emergency missions. One of USNORTHCOM’s core missions is to help the Department of Defense coordinate disaster relief, in addition to cooperating with allies, local and state civil authorities.

The deal also demanded an AI-based resource optimization solution in the context of Covid-related turmoil. This technology was designed to help defense agencies allocate resources more efficiently, whether they are military personnel with relevant skill sets or medical devices. This work was done in collaboration with the MIT Lincoln Laboratory to access existing datasets and algorithms and apply their AI capabilities to create and test improved algorithms. Technology may have been extended to help the Pentagon predict future supply chain shortages.

Some of the data that Google engineers have been asked to capture and analyze is geospatial information, demonstrating that the tool can help analyze images from the air or space. Previously, Forbes was a startup funded by GV (formerly Google Ventures, a venture capital firm under Google’s parent Alphabet) that applied artificial intelligence to images to perform all sorts of geospatial monitoring work in the Pentagon. I made it clear that I am.

The agreement also allowed us to integrate with other DoD, federal, state, local, private, and international agencies and organizations to make widespread use of Google’s tools. (Google refused to comment on the nature of the job because it wasn’t allowed to discuss the contract without the customer’s approval.)

There was no sign that Google’s technology was used for anything other than defense agency Covid-19 support. Former Google data scientist Jack Poolson, who stopped ethical concerns, was worried that if the deal didn’t have a red line, it could have been applied to other means. He pointed out the possibility of using the Joint Task Force North (JTF-North), a division under US NORTHCOM that has previously helped support border protection, war on drugs, and counter-terrorism in the Americas.

In this case, or unless you have a clear contractual red line that you haven’t seen in collaboration with Google Cloud’s Customs and Border Protection, you need to maximize the range of technology you procure by cost efficiency. In this case, incorporating the war on JTF Joint Task Force North surveillance and drug surveillance feeds is a clear concern, added Poulson, who now heads Tech Inquiry, a Big Tech ethical nonprofit.

Not all surveillance violates Google’s AI principles published in 2018. This principle promised that technology giants would not create technology that collects or uses information for surveillance that violates internationally recognized norms.

These principles were created after thousands of Google employees rebelled against a controversial DoD deal called Project Maven. This was to apply Google’s AI to the drone’s footage to detect objects such as cars and buildings. After the staff wrote an open letter, they stopped working at Maven after asking Google to never sell war technology.

Google is proud of the work it does for the government, especially in its Covid-19 responsive business. As Forbes reported last year, the company uses a variety of contractors around the Washington, DC region for government sales. For example, a $ 2 million Customs and Border Protection contract for a person-to-cargo surveillance system known as an automated targeting system.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/thomasbrewster/2021/07/01/google-sold-millions-in-ai-to-support-the-pentagon-covid-19-recovery/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos