Opinion: We Need to Close the Divide of Digital Wealth





Shasty Conrad

In Washington and throughout the country, coronavirus pandemics show how important Internet access is to everyday life. We used the internet to go to school and work and stay connected with friends and family. It’s hard to imagine navigating this devastating pandemic without these latest technological advances.

Unfortunately, not everyone was able to stay connected in this difficult year. According to the US Census Bureau, more than 700,000 Washington citizens cannot connect to the Internet at home due to obstacles such as lack of affordable broadband options, and another 500,000 residents have to rely on mobile data plans It will not be. In King County, one in four adults faces Internet access barriers such as Internet service plans and the high cost of connected devices.

Due to these high costs and lack of access to high quality broadband services, low-income people in King County pay the worst fares of all. Families with an annual income of less than $ 50,000 are five times more likely than wealthy families to have access to the Internet at home. These disparities affect the People of Color, who are likely to not have the Internet at home 1.6 times more than whites.

Fortunately, during a 2021 session in Olympia, Congressman Drew Hansen (D-23) was able to obtain an incredibly comprehensive broadband bill in Washington State through Congress. This is a difficult battle he has been engaged in for years, and our state will get better as his efforts move forward.

The federal government needs to take the lead in Washington and act swiftly to extend broadband access to everyone. We thank President Biden for repeatedly emphasizing the need to make broadband access to everyone in the US employment program. Senator Maria Cantwell of Washington has even helped secure $ 7 billion in the FCCE-Rate program so that more students can connect to online education. Groups such as the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and the League of United Latin American Citizens (NCAPA) have focused their attention on our country’s digital divide and advocated important permanent federal broadband grants. I’m just as happy to be there.

Moreover, private investment in broadband is just as important as government action. Fortunately, Washington is home to the world’s tech giants, and their innovations can make all the difference. In 2019, Amazon launched Project Kuiper, sending 3,236 satellites into low earth orbit and providing broadband access nationwide. Another local Microsoft in Washington aims to provide affordable broadband access to communities around the world through airband initiatives in the white space of television or unused gaps between active television channels. Satellite communications company Ligado will also deploy a nationwide network in this unused spectrum to support 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Washington citizens need to encourage and support this kind of breakthrough innovation that helps provide high-speed, high-quality, low-cost broadband to all communities.

The pandemic has shed light on many social inequality that negatively impact blacks, indigenous peoples, color communities, low-income communities, students and the elderly. Digital equity has been a long-standing problem for the South End and is unacceptable in areas of high innovation. In the 21st century, it is unlikely that anyone will be fully integrated into the world and the economy, even if they do not have access to the Internet. Especially in communities where major tech companies are located. Libraries, schools and private sectors distribute hotspots to provide technical and usage support, but these are not long-term solutions. There are still gaps in providing assistance for families to use the Internet and connect to other devices, digital skills and learning resources. We need to do everything we can to ensure that low-income communities have the same access and opportunities as wealthier areas. Combining permanent federal broadband subsidies with private sector innovation can ultimately eliminate the digital divide.

We should call Senator Kantwell, thank her for her work on this, and ask her to continue promoting digital equity while rallying to ensure that it passes Congress.

Shasti Conrad is the first WOC chairman of the Martin Luther King County Democratic Party, Washington’s fourth-largest county party organization. In 2020, Shasty founded two organizations, Opportunity PAC and CTRLZ. Among her other qualifications, she was a senior staff assistant at the White House during the Obama administration’s first term and was a briefing manager for the 2012 campaign.

Featured image: Click on Amelia Wells asi via Flickr. It is used here under a Creative Commons license.

