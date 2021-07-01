Why Microsoft is still a big tech superstar





For a decade or so, Microsoft has failed so many important technology trends that it has become a punchline. But Microsoft hasn’t just overcome that epic mistake. Today, it is (again) one of the tech superstars.

Microsoft’s ability to succeed despite making almost everything wrong may be a reassuring story about a company’s reinvention. Or it could be a disastrous demonstration of how difficult it is to kill monopoly. Or maybe a little of both.

Understanding maintaining Microsoft power is important when considering today’s key questions. Are big tech superstars today successful and popular because their work is the best, or because they are strong enough to coast to past successes?

Ultimately, the 2021 antitrust proceedings against Big Tech, the proposed new law, and the screams are whether the hallmark of our digital life is the dynamism that drives progress, or we actually It is summarized in a discussion about whether or not you have a dynasty. And what I’m asking is Microsoft?

Let’s definitely go back to Microsoft’s dark days from the mid-2000s to 2014. Oddly, it wasn’t too bad. Yes, Microsoft wasn’t so cool that it was roasted on Apple’s TV ads and many in the tech industry didn’t want anything to do with it. The company couldn’t build a popular search engine, it was no use trying to compete with Google for digital advertising, and it had little success in selling its own smartphone operating system or device.

Still, even in Microsoft’s saddest year, the company made a lot of money. In 2013, when Steve Ballmer was half-pressed to retire as CEO, the company generated far more pre-tax profit and more than $ 27 billion in other costs than Amazon in 2020.

No matter how bad Microsoft software was, many companies had to buy technology to run Windows computers, Microsoft email and document software, and powerful back-end computers called servers. With these long-awaited products, Microsoft has diverged into new and profitable business lines, including software that has replaced traditional corporate telephone systems, databases, and file storage systems.

Microsoft wasn’t always good at the time, but it worked pretty well. And more recently, Microsoft has moved from stepping on the water to being financially successful and related to cutting-edge technology. So was this turnaround a healthy sign or a disappointing sign?

On the healthy side of the ledger, Microsoft has done at least one big thing right. It’s cloud computing, one of the most important technologies in the last 15 years. And cultural change was the foundation on which Microsoft changed from winning despite its strategy and products to winning for them. This is a corporate turnaround like we want.

Microsoft also sets itself apart from Big Tech’s peers in that it may be more resilient. Companies, not individuals, are Microsoft customers, and the technology sold to organizations doesn’t have to be good to win.

And now a disappointing explanation: A lesson from Microsoft is that a declining star takes advantage of its size, savvy marketing, even if it makes meh products, loses grip on new technologies, and suffers from sagging bureaucracy. But what if you can continue to succeed? Was Microsoft at least long enough to come up with the next action, big and powerful enough to be invincible? And since Facebook and Google today are as well-established as Microsoft in 2013, can they thrive, if not the best?

I have no clear answer. Scale and power do not guarantee that a company can overcome many mistakes and remain relevant. However, many of the 2021 technology dramas and battles depend on these questions. Maybe Google Search, Amazon Shopping and Facebook Ads are incredible. Or you can’t imagine a better alternative because a strong company doesn’t have to be good to keep winning.

