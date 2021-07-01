macOS Montereys Public Beta Released – TechCrunch





Yesterday, Apple released a number of new public betas around the world, including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8. Today, the company is back with another big software puzzle piece unveiled at WWDC in June.

Following a three-week developer beta, the public beta version of macOS 12.0 Monterey is now available for download (that is, we’ve started a rollout that often takes a bit of time to reach everyone).

The beta version of the operating system has the usual warnings / cautions about downloading to the primary machine, but at least this should be much more stable than the one first released to developers in June. .. Listen, I’m not going to tell you how to live your life.

I don’t always open this kind of article with system compatibility, but it should probably be chosen for Monterey. After all, this is the first completely new OS release since the company made the first Apple Silicon Mac available last year. Not surprisingly, it’s available on all systems with first-party Apple processors.

Intel Macs, most often dating back a few years, are more unmanageable. Nods to MacRumors for the following list.

iMac – Late 2015 or later iMacPro – 2017 or later MacBookAir – Early 2015 or later MacBookPro – Early 2015 or later MacPro – Late 2013 or later Mac mini – Late 2014 or later MacBook – Early 2016 or later

The date is about a year off the Big Sur compatibility breakdown, which makes sense.

So what do you get when you bite and download a bullet today? The biggest changes are in Safari and FaceTime, with the addition of a universal control feature that integrates peripherals between devices and a shortcut that is an iOS feature that replaces macOS’s flagship Automator.

Some first thoughts — let’s start with Safari. The browser gets some important updates for every major macOS update, which is one of the biggest in memory these days. Following the keynote, there was concern that the update would only confuse many users. And yes, it’s true that people hate workflow interruptions. This could be one of several reasons I’ve never been seriously concerned about switching Safari as the default daily browser. It’s hard to change, friends. Of course, change is also a necessary part of evolution. In either case, I haven’t used Monterey intimately enough to provide something more definitive in the safari experience.

There are quite a few fundamental differences in advance:

Image Credit: Brian Heater

It may not seem like much, but it’s clear that some pretty bold changes have been made in the heart of the browser after generations of taskbars were the driving force. Of course, mileage varies, but the focus is on connecting fields to individual tabs rather than always presenting them. The tab group format also gives you more control over the tabs. This basically allows you to bookmark a large number of sites at once, allowing them to be grouped into homes, workplaces, etc. (assuming they are separate again). ..

If Apple knows anything about how to create software, it’s not surprising that those groups are synced between devices via a Safari account. This is the kind of feature that people can break in either way. This means creating a more organized or entire newsgroup with endless tabs.

Adding to Facetime is a very welcome pandemic. The biggest addition is the code that many third parties have tried to decrypt over the past year, bringing the ability to stream movies and TV shows on FaceTime calls with friends for viewing together. Again, this is a very pandemic-friendly product, and conference calls certainly don’t go anywhere, so you’ll continue to be fascinated.

In addition to Apple products such as TV + and Music, we work with a number of launch partners such as Disney +, Hulu, HBO Max, NBA, Twitch, TikTok, MasterClass, ESPN +, Paramount + and PlutoTV. To be honest, this really requires YouTube and Netflix, so the company also exposes the API to developers.

Focus is basically built on the existing silent feature, with the addition of the ability to create specific notification parameters. Apple offers things like Work and Sleep by default, but you can create your own custom version to allow some interference and block others.

From a hardware perspective, universal controls are probably the most interesting addition. This feature allows you to share your wireless keyboard and microphone / trackpad between compatible Macs and iPads. It’s not a complete replacement for Sidecar, and it’s not specifically built on that technology. If Sidecar effectively turns the iPad into a second screen, Universal Control retains standard iPad functionality, even with the cursor moving between devices. Both seem attractive to creative and frequent travelers, but it’s interesting to see if one cannibalize the other effectively.

Speaking of cross-device features, AirPlay to Mac is one of the features that makes you wonder why it took so long. Here you can share content from your iPhone or other Apple devices directly on your big screen Mac. The computer also acts as an Airplay speaker, casting music from that device to your system.

As mentioned earlier, the advent of Mac versions of shortcuts marks the beginning of the end of Automater. Apple will keep the app for some time to collect user feedback. Thank you for the change from the company’s standard policy of ripping Band-Aid with new features. Automater is very versatile, but it can be quite confusing for beginners. First, the company offers a gallery of shortcuts (see above).

They range from basic OS tasks to things like “MakeGif” and can eventually make some third-party Mac apps redundant.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/07/01/macos-montereys-public-beta-is-live/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos