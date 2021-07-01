Apple is currently allowing marijuana business on its App Store while Google maintains a ban





Missouri regulators feel it may be unconstitutional to require disclosure of ownership of medical marijuana business licenses under a House-approved amendment and refuse the bill to the governor. It states that it may ask.

Missouri Independence Jason Hancock

Efforts by lawmakers demanding disclosure of ownership information for companies licensed for medical marijuana failed on Thursday, when state regulators suggested a possible veto for the governor.

On Tuesday, the Missouri State Capitol resolved to require the Legislative Oversight Board to provide the Legislative Oversight Board with records of owners of businesses licensed to grow, transport, and sell medical marijuana. did.

This provision was added as an amendment to another bill related to nonprofits.

Its sponsor, Republican Rep. Peter Merides. Louis said the DHSS decision to consider ownership records confidential caused problems in providing program oversight. He noted that a recent analysis by The Independent and The Missourian of 192 state-issued dispensing licenses found several cases where a single entity was connected to five or more dispensing licenses.

The State Constitution prohibits states from issuing more than five dispensing licenses to entities under substantially common control, ownership, or control.

On Thursday, a meeting committee met to resolve the fundamental bill differences between the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Senator Eric Burrison, a Republican on the battlefield and sponsor of the bill, called the medical marijuana amendment a great idea. I think it’s wonderful.

But opposition from the ministry has put the entire bill at risk, he said.

The department came to me and he said, and they said this felt unconstitutional.

The DHSS justified refraining from disclosing information by pointing out some of the constitutional amendments to medical marijuana adopted by voters in 2018. Or records related to the licensee or its operation.

DHSS lobbyist Alex Tuttle said the department could veto Governor Mike Parson if the bill was passed with an amendment to medical marijuana attached.

The veto threat proved compelling, as several members of the meeting committee expressed concern about the idea of ​​an amendment that would sink the entire bill.

Merides said the division’s conclusions were incorrect. What’s more, he said the amendments were narrowly adjusted so that no information was released. It will only be handed over to the Legislative Oversight Board.

Republican Rep. Jered Taylor, chair of the Government Oversight Task Force, said amendments were essential to ensure that state regulators were in accordance with the Constitution and taking their original actions.

The medical marijuana program has faced rigorous oversight for two years since it was created by voters.

The U.S. Congressional Commission has spent several months investigating extensive reports of irregularities in scoring license applications and allegations of conflicts of interest within the DHSS and private sector hired to score applications. ..

In November 2019, DHSS received a grand jury summons issued by the US District Court for the West. It required the agency to submit all records related to the four medical marijuana license applications.

The published copy of the subpoena has edited the identities of the four applicants at the request of the FBI. Lindor Flaker, head of medical marijuana regulation, later said during the testimony that the subpoena was not directed to the department but was connected to an independent FBI investigation center.

More recently, Person has faced criticism of raising funds with medical marijuana business owners for the unification of his political action committee, Missouri.

The group reported that it had raised a large donation of $ 45,000 from fundraising activities. More than half of that money came from PACs connected to Steve Tilley, a lobbyist with a large number of medical marijuana clients under FBI surveillance for over a year.

This story was first published by Missouri Independent.

