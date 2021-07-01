Innovative Kentucky Company Awards $ 900,000 for Matchfunding





The program supports high-paying work and technology development File Photo

Frankfort, Kentucky (July 1, 2021) Nine tech companies in Kentucky today receive a total of $ 900,000 in state matching grants to support high-paying jobs and technology development in the federal government. Announced.

Grants are part of the federal nationally recognized Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Matching Fund programs. Kentucky grants are comparable to $ 4.77 million, which is part of the federal grants that businesses receive in bulk.

There are incredible innovators in Kentucky. Governor Bescher said it is important to support their growth and continue to attract new technology-based businesses to the Commonwealth. The state’s SBIR / STTR matching fund program not only helps Kentucky companies develop cutting-edge life-improving technologies, but also facilitates job creation in some of the country’s highest-paying areas. Kentucky continues to establish itself as a national leader in entering the post-pandemic economy. I am very proud of the amazing developments that are taking place here in the Commonwealth.

The program is overseen by KY Innovations within the Kentucky Economic Development Cabinet and is promising by matching all or part of the Federal SBIR / STTR Awards received by Kentucky-based companies or companies promising relocation. Provides significant undiluted capital to early-stage technology companies. To the state.

To date, Kentucky SBIR companies have received $ 7 in federal or private capital for every $ 1 utilized through the state’s matching fund program. These companies also create 45% of high-paying 698 jobs with annual salaries of over $ 50,000 and have applied for 218 patents. Recipients of KY SBIR matches have over $ 28 million in sales and licensing revenue.

Nine Kentucky-based companies that have been awarded matching funds are using technology to advance multiple areas, from robotics to cancer treatment. The recipient companies are:

Active Therapy Systems LLC (Nicholasville): ActiveTherapy Systems (ATS) is developing technology to provide personalized, automated and adaptive physiotherapy to people with Parkinson’s disease. The technology acts as a virtual coach for patients, monitoring real-time capabilities to adapt cloud-based digital content, and remote treatment via home devices that improve physical performance, cognition, and physiological response to exercise. Promote exercise and social involvement.

Adelphi Technology LLC (Bowling Green): Adelphi Technology develops compact gas analyzers for indoor air quality management and geochemical monitoring and exploration. This project expands the range of air quality and industrial monitoring applications, including the long-term application of analyzers for detecting natural gas and other pipeline leaks. Generally, this device is an environmental monitor, but it has a wide range of potential uses, from detecting bacterial infections in the air near the wound to analyzing soil content from its emissions.

HealthTech Solutions Inc. OmniLife (Lexington): This project addresses the need for efficient communication software technology for organ procurement agencies and transplant centers to help find a match for patients in need of organ transplants. I will. Combined with machine learning-based clinical decision support, this technology significantly improves the use of donated kidneys and reduces the number of currently unused viable organs that may be successfully transplanted. You can increase, reduce waste, and save lives.

Hitron Technologies Inc. (Lexington): Hitron is developing an Intelligent Remote Egg Oiling System (IREOS) that enables effective management of annoying birds. The proposed IREO S system uses an autonomous drone with intelligent machine vision system, onboard computing, and deep learning capabilities for real-time bird’s nest detection and egg refueling feedback on the go. Allows control. The centralized and compact system design ensures that IREOs can self-navigate in complex environments.

Inquiry Technologies LLC (London): Inquiry Technologies-inspired research and product development provides individuals with feedback channels that enhance learning, promote self-assessment, and provide highly personalized, threat-free, constructive criticism. You can better express yourself with digital capture technology designed to provide. This technology encourages users to respond to questions and prompts while capturing speech, facial expressions, and on-screen actions in real time. The resulting video encourages users to reflect on their efforts, make changes as needed, and ultimately share their work with training and management users.

Kentucky Imaging Technologies LLC (Louisville): Kentucky Imaging Technologies (KIT) is working to combat colorectal cancer by developing a system that more accurately detects colon polyps in patients. In particular, the company is working on a new approach to computed tomography (CTC) that refers to the visualization of the inner surface of the colon with CT scans. This new approach, KIT-CTC, aims to provide unprecedented accuracy in detecting different types of polyps.

MEMStim LLC (Louisville): MEMStim aims to create a scalable manufacturing process for the production of ready-to-use, highly manufactured cochlear electrode arrays. In contrast to previous generation devices, the arrays presented here are plug and play. This means that cochlear implant manufacturers can purchase and integrate directly into the product line.

VerraGlo LLC (Lexington): A collaborative researcher between VerraGlo and the University of Kentucky has developed the basic technology for the luminescent metal-organic framework (MOL). The MOL sensor can measure the peroxide value (PV) of edible fats and oils. These need to be continuously tested to meet product specifications and ensure quality in the food industry. Industry standards for measuring PV use laboratory glassware, the use of flammable and toxic solvents that are expensive to purchase and dispose of, take about 15 minutes to implement, and suffer from lack of sensitivity and poor endpoint determination. Need a trained and trained person. Current VeraGlo assays using MOL sensors can measure PV in about 3 minutes, do not use laboratory glassware or solvents, and do not require cleanup.

Wild Dog Physics LLC (Lexington): Wild Dog Physics’ flagship device and service, Quality Assurance Integrator (QAI), provides accurate and efficient cancer treatment by overcoming some of the difficult challenges of leading cancer treatment. Innovate. QAI is a radiology hardware device that offers innovative technology, integrates multiple devices, is lightweight, portable, robust, and provides complete regulatory and best practice standards for data acquisition. .. Promotes cost-effectiveness, quality improvement, regulatory compliance, and better data while improving access to and speeding up treatment.

For more information on the Kentucky SBIR / STTR Matching Fund Program, please visit kyinnovation.com/sbir.

The Commonwealth is experiencing a strong wave of economic momentum as the state recovers more strongly under the influence of the pandemic.

Kentucky’s year-to-date private sector new location and expansion figures show total planned investment of over $ 2 billion and will create more than 4,400 full-time jobs over the next few years. Until May, Kentucky’s average hourly wage was $ 23.15 before benefits, up 4.7% from the previous year.

In May, Moody’s Analytics released a positive economic outlook for Kentucky, pointing to high-dose vaccination as the driving force behind the sustainable recovery of consumer services. According to Moody’s, the state’s recovery benefited from early resumption efforts and increased demand for manufactured goods rather than services. The report also found that Kentucky’s manufacturing industry has outstripped the country since last year’s national recession.

Fitch Ratings in May steadily improved the state’s financial outlook, reflecting a strong federal recovery. The state’s April sales tax receipt reached a record $ 486.5 million, as well as vehicle usage tax receipts exceeding $ 64 million.

In March, Site Selection magazine ranked Kentucky at the top of the South Central region in the 2020 Governor’s Cup annual ranking, ranking third in the nation for per capita eligible projects. The Commonwealth is also ranked 7th overall in the project and is the highest country in the state with a population of less than 5 million. Site Selection recently ranked Kentucky 5th in the 2021 Prosperity Cup Rankings and one of the national leaders in the business environment.

Information on Kentucky’s economic development efforts and programs is available at www.CED.ky.gov. Fans of the Economic Development Cabinet can also participate in discussions on facebook.com/CEDkygov, Twitter @ CEDkygov, and LinkedIn.

For other important updates, actions and information from Governor Bescher and his administration, please visit governor.ky.gov, kycovid19.ky.gov, and Governor’s official social media accounts Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wnky.com/innovative-kentucky-businesses-awarded-900000-in-match-funding/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos