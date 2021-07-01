Remake of dead space with EA Motive’s work





According to a new report from GamesBeat, Star Wars: Squadrons developer EA Motive is working to restart the hit sci-fi survival horror series Dead Space.

Electronic Arts plans to restart the series with a full-scale remake instead of creating Dead Space 4, GamesBeat writes. This latest report confirms two previous reports by Eurogamer and Gematsu, with some Dead Space revival at the publisher, led by Star Wars Battlefront II co-production studio EA Motive. I insist.

When Squadrons was released last year, the studio revealed that it would move to other projects not related to Star Wars, rather than permanently updating online multiplayer games under the live service model.

Dead Space 3 was launched in 2013 and is reported to have failed to satisfy EA executives, despite relatively favorable reviews and seemingly strong sales. Instead of creating Dead Space 4, development studio Visceral Games was put into other projects, including Battlefield: Hardline. Then in 2017 EA shut down the studio altogether.

However, hopes for a video game sequel forever arose, and Dead Space 4’s dream never disappeared. Over the years, former gut developers shared what their ideas and aspirations for the sequel at the time were, claiming that even the EA never died in the series. Still, many of the former developers are now scattered in the wind. Former executive producer Glen Schofield is currently working on his own new sci-fi horror game. This is called the Callisto Protocol, announced at last year’s Game Awards.

It’s unclear if the former key staff will return to work in the new dead space, but EA Motive is making new hires. Perhaps relatedly, last week Axios reported that long-time Ubisoft veteran and Assassins Creed Valhalla game director Eric Baptizat joined the studio earlier this year to work on an unreleased project.

