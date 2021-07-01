



When you send sensitive information to others, you need to make sure that it is not seen by the wrong person. For this reason, WhatsApp is testing new view once features. This was discovered by Wabeta Info.

The view once function deletes the message when it is displayed.

Disappearing messages are a growing feature. Messaging services like Telegram have already implemented this feature. Once the message is marked as displayed, you will not be able to view it again. This is useful if you want to send a message that only one person intends to see.

This feature is a beta version of the WhatsApp Android app. Those who sign up for beta should be able to use this feature, but others will have to wait for new updates to be released to the public. WhatApp versions of the View Once feature work in much the same way.

Once you receive a photo or video set to watch, you will be notified before opening it. A pop-up will appear indicating that it will disappear when you close the photo / video. Content will not be displayed even if the recipient has not enabled this feature.

There are a few things to consider with this feature

While message disappearance is great for privacy, there are some areas in the WatApp implementation that can lead to unwanted views. WhatsApp does not have a screenshot detection feature. This means that if the recipient decides to take a screenshot, they can save the photo that is set to be displayed once. Services such as Signal and Telegram have screenshot detection capabilities.

If there is no screenshot detection, there is also no ability to detect if the screen recording app is being used. This means that the video is also unsafe. WhatsApp needs to fix this in the near future. This is because the lack of screen capture detection defeats the purpose of using the View Once feature.

One thing that seems like a big oversight is the fact that blocked contacts can display content that is set to be displayed once. This is huge because the last person who wants to see sensitive content is the one you blocked. You can’t send content directly to blocked contacts, but you can see it if they both belong to a common group.

This feature is still in testing, so most people will have to wait for it to be available. At this time, certain security measures are still lacking to make it completely secure. Hopefully these will be fixed when the official version is released.

